Interior Minister Hands Keys From New Apartments To 73 Border Guards

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko conferred state awards on Ukraine's border guards and handed keys to apartments in Lviv and city suburbs to 73 servicemen with the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Klymenko reported this via Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

The awarding ceremony took place during the Minister's working trip to the Western Regional Office of the State Border Guard Service. Chief borde guard Serhiy Deineko also took part in the ceremony.

State awards, in particular the orders of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi and of Courage were presented to 24 soldiers who not only serve in border units, but also perform combat tasks on the front line.

Forty-eight out of 73 border guards who received keys to their new homes are combatants.

Also, five families of fallen servicemen were accommodated, including the families of Heroes of Ukraine Roman Hakh and Ihor Dashko.

"Our task is to take care of every serviceperson in the MIA system. Our duty is to remember the fallen ones and support their families," Klymenko emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on December 21, President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine presented certificates for new accommodation to soldiers who had been awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine, and to the families of fallen Heroes.

Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs