ECB Suspends Bangladesh's Shakib For 'Illegal Bowling'
Date
12/14/2024 3:13:07 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) London- Bangladesh's veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been suspended from bowling in all competitions organised by the England and Wales cricket Board (ECB) for exceeding the maximum permitted elbow extension of 15 degrees.
The 37-year-old's action was scrutinised by on-field umpires in his one-off appearance for Surrey in September – his first appearance in the County Championship since the 2010-11 season.
Following umpires' suspicions, he was asked to do a test.
“Shakib completed an independent assessment at Loughborough University earlier this month, which found that the elbow extension in his bowling action exceeded the 15-degree threshold as defined in the Regulations,” the ECB said in a statement.
“This suspension takes effect from the receipt of the independent assessment on Dec. 10, and follows the process set out in the ECB's Regulations for the Review of Bowlers Reported with a Suspected Illegal Bowling Action.”
To overturn the ban, the left arm spinner will need to undergo a reassessment demonstrating a narrower elbow extension.
