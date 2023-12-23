JK Tyre Celebrates Automotive Excellence With The 19Th Indian Car Of The Year & 17Th Indian Motorcycle Of The Year Awards

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, December 21, 2023: The 19th edition of the Indian Car of the Year [ICOTY] and 17th edition of Indian Motorcycle of the Year [IMOTY] awards, proudly promoted by JK Tyre ever since its inception, was held in a spectacular function in Mumbai. These awards stand as the pinnacle of recognition in the Indian automobile industry, with a legacy of honoring excellence and innovation. The ceremony brought together top industry leaders and eminent journalists, making it a topmost highlight in the industry's calendar.



The awards were presented by Dr. Raghupati Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director, JK Tyre & Industries, together with ICOTY Chairman Dhruv Behl, IMOTY Chairman Bertrand Dsouza and other esteemed jury members.



The prestigious title of the Indian Car of the Year for 2024 was awarded to Hyundai Exter. The vehicle's [Hyundai Exter] features, innovative design, and outstanding performance set it apart in a highly competitive field, making it the undisputed favourite among judges. Simultaneously, Royal Enfield Himalayan clinched the Indian Motorcycle of the Year 2024 award, showcasing unparalleled excellence in the realm of two-wheelers. The ICOTY Jury introduced the 'Premium Car Award' under the ICOTY umbrella in 2019, with BMW 7 Series securing the prestigious title for 2024. Recognising the rise in electric vehicles and allied with the government's commendable initiatives, the ICOTY jury introduced the 'Green Car Award' in 2021, aimed at acknowledging manufacturers' contributions to the future of mobility. The Hyundai IONIQ 5 proudly received the Green Car Award for 2024.



Dr. Raghupati Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director, JK Tyre & Industries Limited, said, "The ICOTY and IMOTY Awards mark a pivotal celebration of automotive excellence, underscoring the relentless pursuit of innovation and superior performance within the Indian automobile landscape. For us at JK Tyre, these awards signify a longstanding association, which reflects our commitment to fostering innovation & supporting technological advancements in our industry. As we honor the outstanding winners, we celebrate a collective acknowledgment that these awards continue to be the guiding force that drives the industry towards greater heights of success and accomplishment.â€



The nominated machines underwent a rigorous evaluation by a panel of seasoned automotive journalists. The judging process revolved around multiple customer-centric parameters, ensuring a comprehensive analysis of each vehicle's merits. Price, fuel-efficiency, styling, comfort, safety, performance, practicality, technical innovation, value for money quotient, and aptness for Indian driving conditions were integral factors that shaped the verdict.



Mr. Dhruv Behl, Chairman of the ICOTY Jury, said, â€œIâ€TMd like to congratulate the winners for pushing the envelope in their respective segments and putting cutting-edge vehicles on our roads. Iâ€TMd also like to say what an honour it is to be Chairman of this highly illustrious jury. Bear in mind, the ICOTY jury has a cumulative road-testing experience of 327 years, with an average of 18 years of experience for each jury member.â€



Mr. Bertrand Dsouza, Chairman of the IMOTY Jury, said, "The Indian Motorcycle of the Year 2024 is a wonderful collection of some of the most superior machinery seen on Indian roads in the year gone by. Technology and performance are undoubtedly the flavour of this year nominees, and this reflects the sentiments of the Indian consumer who are looking for niche motorcycles that are exciting and fun to ride. The Indian Motorcycle of the Year 2024, the Royal Enfield Himalayan embodies all those characteristics, it's fun to ride, is priced well, and matches the aspirations of a generation that is young at heart and in mind!"



On winning the ICOTY 2024 award, Mr. Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India, said, â€œI'm incredibly grateful for the recognition bestowed upon Hyundai with the ICOTY win for Exter and the Green Car of the Year title for IONIQ 5. A massive thank you to the esteemed jury for this honor. The overwhelming response, with Exter amassing over 100,000 bookings and IONIQ 5 sales reaching 1100 units, reflects the trust and support from our amazing customers. Hyundai Motor is committed to setting benchmarks with our products and services. Here's to driving innovation and exceeding expectations!â€



On winning the IMOTY 2024 award, Mr. Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director & CEO, Eicher Motors Ltd, said, "We are honored to be awarded the Indian Motorcycle Of The Year 2024. A big thank you to the jury members for recognising the new Himalayan with this award and to our consumers who have given it such a positive response. The new Himalayan is an exceptional motorcycle; and is among the top adventure tourers in the world today. This recognition marking our fourth IMOTY award in the last six years, a testament to our commitment to delivering outstanding motorcycles. We extend our sincere gratitude to the IMOTY jury and express our appreciation to JK Tyre for this."



On winning the Premium Car of The Year 2024 award, Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, "I would like to thank the ICOTY jury members for recognizing the BMW 7 as a clear winner that it is. The seventh generation of the BMW 7 Series is a symbol of â€ ̃Forwardismâ€TM that continuously challenges the ordinary, a unique quality distinguishing those who shape whatâ€TMs next. The all-new 7 is the face of the new luxury class which stuns through its presence, progressiveness and emotion. It is a statement fit for progressive leaders, a piece of art â€“ ensuring lasting fascination tomorrow and beyond."



On winning the Green Car of The Year 2024 award, Mr. Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India, said, â€œWe are immensely grateful to the ICOTY jury for choosing the Hyundai IONIQ 5 as the Green Car of the Year. This recognition, alongside the remarkable 1100+ sales since its January 2023 launch, is a testament to the shared commitment towards a sustainable future. A sincere thank you to our valued customers for their overwhelming response, acknowledging the IONIQ 5's innovation and eco-friendly impact. Hyundai is dedicated to pioneering the electric revolution, and this award fuels our passion to drive a cleaner, greener tomorrow.â€

