Vistara Unveils Special Christmas Sale #VISTARAXMASJET Across Its Domestic And International Network

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 21 December 2023: Vistara, India's finest full-service carrier, ushers in the festive season with a Christmas Sale across its domestic and international network. This celebratory sale offers customers the chance to plan their upcoming travels with India's most loved airline at attractive fares, including discounts on all three cabin classes - Economy, Premium Economy, and Business Class.



The sale is open for a period of 72 hours; starting 0001 hours on 21 December 2023 and ending 2359 hours on 23 December 2023. The one-way domestic fares start from INR 1,924 for Economy, INR 2,324 for Premium Economy and INR 9,924 for Business Class (convenience fees applicable). On international network (excluding to/from Europe), all-inclusive return fares begin at INR 10,999 for Economy, INR 14,999 for Premium Economy and INR 29,999 for Business Class for flights. All fares are inclusive of taxes, applicable for travel until 30 September 2024 (blackout dates apply).



Furthermore, the airline is all set to unwrap joy and delight customers on its #VistaraXmasJet, enhancing the festive ambience onboard and bringing a touch of holiday cheer to the overall travel experience. #VistaraXmasJet, one of Vistara's A321neo aircraft (VT-TVB) adorned with a red-painted radome, will operate its first flight as UK847 from Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi to Goa International Airport on 22 December 2023. This exclusive aircraft will be deployed on select routes from 22 â€“ 26 December 2023 and customers onboard will be offered a flurry of surprises including themed desserts and giveaways. Moreover, Christmas-inspired decor and background music onboard all Vistara flights will further accentuate the holiday spirit.



Mr. Deepak Rajawat, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistara, said, "We are thrilled to welcome the festivities with a sale and an array of surprises. Through our exclusive Christmas Sale, we endeavour to make this joyous time of the year truly special for our customers as they unite with their loved ones and create lasting memories. We also look forward to the celebrations at 35,000 ft. as we unravel our red-nosed #VistaraXmasJet and merriment across the network. As this holiday season unfolds, Vistara extends heartfelt wishes for Christmas and a fulfilling new year to all its customers."



Bookings under the sale are being progressively opened on all channels, including Vistara's website, mobile app, and through travel agents. Direct channel discounts, corporate discounts/soft benefits will not apply on these promotional fares, and vouchers cannot be used for these bookings. The seats on sale are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.



Vistara is India's highest-rated airline on Skytrax and TripAdvisor, and it has been the winner of several 'Best Airline' awards, besides being lauded for world-class cabin cleanliness and upholding high safety standards. The only Indian carrier to feature amongst World's Top 20 Airlines, Vistara has been named '16th Best Airline' globally while also being recognised as the 'Best Airline in India and South Asia' for the third time in a row, 'Best Airline Staff in India and South Asia' for the fifth consecutive year, 'Best Cabin Crew in India and South Asia' for the third time in a row and 'Best Business Class Airline in India and South Asia' for the second time in a row at the coveted World Airline Awards 2023 by Skytrax. Vistara also received the ch-aviation Asia's Third Youngest Airline Fleet award for the second consecutive year.



About Vistara (TATA SIA Airlines Limited): TATA SIA Airlines Limited, known by the brand name Vistara, is a 51:49 joint venture between Tata Sons Private Limited and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA). Vistara brings together Tata's and SIA's legendary hospitality and renowned service excellence to offer India's finest full-service flying experience. Vistara commenced its commercial operations on 9 January 2015 to set new standards in the aviation industry in India, and it today connects destinations across India and abroad. The airline currently has a fleet of 66 aircraft, including 50 Airbus A320neo, 10 Airbus A321, and 6 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and has flown more than 50 million customers since starting operations.

