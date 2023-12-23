Venezuelan Playmaker Soteldo Joins Gremio On Loan

(MENAFN- IANS) Rio de Janeiro, Dec 23 (IANS) Venezuela international playmaker Yeferson Soteldo has joined Gremio on loan from Brazilian rivals Santos, the Porto Alegre club said on Friday.

The 26-year-old, who is contracted to Santos until June 30, 2027, will be tied to Gremio until December 31, 2024, reports Xinhua.

"He (Soteldo) is our first signing for 2024 and ... becomes the first Venezuelan to wear our colors," read a statement on the club's official website.

Soteldo has made 135 appearances over two separate spells with Santos, scoring 21 goals and providing 27 assists.

He endured a run of poor form in 2023 as Santos were relegated to Brazilian football's second tier for the first time in their history.

Gremio finished second in this year's top-flight standings, two points behind champions Palmeiras.

