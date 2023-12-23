Brioni Launches Its Flagship Store In The Capital With A Star-Studded Event

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 18 December â€“ Brioni, the epitome of luxury menswear, hosted an extraordinary affair at its First flagship store in the capital, welcoming an exclusive assembly of dignitaries and celebrities. The event showcased the latest FWâ€TM23 Collection, a masterful fusion of timeless craftsmanship and unbridled sophistication. The New Delhi boutique showcases Brioni's extensive range of ready-to-wear clothing and accessories collections, complemented by the exclusive Bespoke service.



In attendance were luminaries such as Rajiv Kumar, Ritesh Kumar, Shikha Begwani, Vinod Nair, Saurabh Bharara, Pushpa Bector, Dr. Kazem Samandari, Mumtaz and Faizal Patel, Siddhartha Tytler, Khalid Wani, Jeetinder Sandhu, and other influential personalities from the echelons of fashion and society.



Celebrities, including Aditya Roy Kapur, Dino Morea, Kim Sharma, and Ujjwala Raut, graced the event, adding another layer of refinement to the already illustrious gathering.



Apart from the archival pieces showcase, the centrepiece of the evening was the unveiling of the distinguished Brioni Bandhgala - a unique garment of timeless sophistication which is a testament to Brioni's dedication to redefining men's fashion with iconic pieces that seamlessly blend heritage and modernity.



In a brief but poignant statement, Ritesh Kumar, spokesperson of DS Luxury, remarked, "Brioni exemplifies luxury, and our latest collection underscores our commitment to uncompromising craftsmanship and refinement. We are honoured to have hosted a gathering of individuals who appreciate the pinnacle of sartorial excellence."



This event marked a momentous occasion, uniting connoisseurs, celebrities, and influencers to celebrate Brioni's legacy and welcome it to the Capital.



Since 1945, the Brioni style has been one of effortless modern elegance. It stems from excellence through in-house sartorial savoir-faire and continuous research in exceptional materials. In addition to its state-of-the-art Bespoke service, the House offers unparalleled, made-in-Italy, ready-to-wear, leather goods, shoes, and accessories, both for formalwear and leisurewear, as well as fragrances. Founded in Rome and part of the Kering group, Brioni designs and crafts in the spirit of slow luxury, a value for the planet and people that unites the craftsmen and communities behind the House.



