Despite Peace Initiative, India Tries To Spoil Process In South Caucasus

Despite ongoing numerous peace-confidence-building measures and
meetings initiated by the government of Azerbaijan under the
leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the further strengthening of
Armenia and India's military cooperation is going to spoil the
desired goals of regional peace, stability, and harmony in the
South Caucasus.
According to the Economic Times, India is finalising its supply
of an indigenous anti-air system, multi-barrel rocket launchers,
artillery guns, various types of ammunition, and drones to
Armenia.
In addition to this, the deliveries of the Akash anti-air
systems, produced by Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), are expected to
commence shortly as part of a deal estimated to be worth Rs.6,000
crore. Even in November last year, Kalyani Strategic Systems had
also announced a US$155 million deal with Armenia.
In a comment to Azernews on the issue, Dr. Mehmood Ul Hassan
Khan noted that it seems to be part of India's larger geopolitical
strategy, which has raised concerns among nations like Türkiye,
Azerbaijan, and Pakistan. He said that strategically, three
strategic partners perceive India's growing defense and strategic
partnerships with Armenia as a challenge to their peaceful
interests in the Middle East and Central Asia.
"The strengthening of military ties between Armenia and India is
seen as a direct response to the informal alliance of Türkiye,
Azerbaijan, and Pakistan. India's relationship with Armenia has
been growing since the establishment of diplomatic relations in
1992, culminating in a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
Agreement in 2019. Comparative studies reveal that India's
strategic and subtle approach to building these relationships is
seen as a long-term strategy to counterbalance the influence of
three strategic partners and China's expanding presence in the
South Caucasus, Central Asia, and of course Mediterranean region.
On its part, Azerbaijan has been constantly pursuing peaceful
diplomatic means to defuse tensions in the region by negotiating a
peace deal with Armenia," Mehmood Ul Hassan Khan said.
The Pundit pointed out that it is crystal clear that Azerbaijan
does not have any military goals or objectives on the sovereign
territory of the Republic of Armenia. Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and
Türkiye, strengthening military cooperation is now gaining
momentum. He noted that the KAAN stealth aircraft's inaugural
flight is a groundbreaking achievement, representing a futuristic
aircraft resulting from tripartite efforts. This collaboration is
set to revolutionize the aerospace industry while forging stronger
strategic ties among the three nations.
"Even Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M)
COAS visited the Republic of Azerbaijan and met with the civil and
military leadership. The visit was aimed at enhancing
military-to-military cooperation and defense collaboration between
the two brotherly countries. While meeting with COAS General Munir,
President Ilham appreciated the fruitful defense industry
cooperation between the two countries and underscored the
significance of conducting joint military training. Moreover, both
countries reaffirmed their commitment to each other's sovereignty
and territorial integrity on the global stage. Military sources
confirm that Azerbaijan remains the largest buyer of defense
hardware from Pakistan, such as armored vehicles, small arms, and
other military hardware. Additionally, both countries expressed
interest in working together on counterterrorism initiatives, such
as intelligence sharing and joint operations. Thus prospects are
very high for the further strengthening of military
cooperation/joint military manufacturing, training, defense
education, combined military drills, and anti-terrorism cooperation
between the two countries," Mehmood Ul Hassan Khan said.
He underscorred that in September 2021, the Armed Forces of
Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Pakistan jointly conducted their
first-ever joint drills, known as“Three Brothers-2021,” in Baku.
On its part, Pakistan has been assisting Azerbaijan in terms of
military and air force training in Pakistan. Both countries have
been in serious negotiations for the sale of JF-17 Thunder-III with
Azerbaijan which is now at an advanced stage.
"In the past, former Pakistan Chiefs of Air Forces, Naval, and
General Nadeem Raz paid personal visits to Baku and extended their
support for the mutually befitting propositions of resettlement,
redevelopment, reinvestments, and reconstruction of all the newly
liberated areas of the Garabagh Region. Furthermore, the visit of
the Azerbaijan Naval Commander to Pakistan and meeting with Naval
and armed Forces chiefs showed the highest levels of mutual
interest pertaining to regional peace and stability which has now
further strengthened the scope, domain, and prospects of air force
and naval cooperation between two the two countries. Even the
Director General of FWO paid a visit to Baku and explored various
avenues of cooperation in infrastructural projects, cleaning of
deadly landmines, and prospective cooperation in gold mining," the
Pundit said.
Mehmood Ul Hassan Khan told that it is a good omen that Turkish
Defense Minister Yasar Guler and Metin Gürak, the Chief of the
General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Türkiye paid
personal visits to Azerbaijan and discussed further strengthening
military cooperation between the two countries. Strengthening their
military bonds, the Air Force units of Azerbaijan and Türkiye have
also recently concluded joint training exercises involving drones,
notably unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) supplied by Turkish
aerospace company Baykar.
"Interestingly, in 2023 alone, Türkiye and Azerbaijan have
conducted a total of 14 military exercises, signifying a strong
commitment to their joint defense initiatives. This robust
bilateral training regimen reflects their shared vision for a
secure and stable region, and the role of advanced technology, such
as UAVs, in achieving it. In the case of Pakistan, three different
Turkish UAV models are currently in operation in Pakistan.
Representatives of the Pakistan's NESCOM and TAI signed a contract
in August 2021 for the production of Turkish Anka unmanned aerial
vehicles within Pakistan. With Pakistan's 2021 purchase of
Bayraktar TB2 drones, the new missile is intended for usage. The
Pakistan Air Force is also equipped with the Akinci and Anka UAVs
Bayraktar AKINCI, Bayraktar TB2, and Bayraktar TB3 UAVs, which are
all capable of launching. The Kemanke cruise missile has artificial
intelligence built into it, allowing it to find targets and choose
them on its own even in bad weather," Dr. Mehmood Ul Hassan Khan
concluded.
