Kyrgyzstan's President Signs Law Approving To Amend Country's Flag

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 22. Kyrgyzstan's
President Sadyr Zhaparov has signed a law amending the country's
flag, Trend reports.
According to the president's press service, the signed law,
titled "On amendments to the law of the Kyrgyz Republic on state
symbols" was passed by the Kyrgyzstan Parliament on December 20,
2023, with 59 members voting in favor and 5 against the bill.
The law aims to change the country's flag. The amendment changes
the shape of the sun's rays on the flag from wavy to straight.
Additionally, the law stipulates that all official documents
displaying the country's flag will remain valid until their
expiration date. Vehicle license plates and vehicle registration
certificates featuring the flag will also remain valid until the
relevant authority makes a decision regarding their
replacement.
At the end of September 2023, MPs Nurlanbek Shakiev and Ulan
Primov proposed changing the flag of Kyrgyzstan. They submitted the
bill for public discussion. The initiative was supported by Sadyr
Zhaparov.
On November 29, the parliament approved the bill on the change
of the country's flag in its first reading.
Stay up to date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN22122023000187011040ID1107648755
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.