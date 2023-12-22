French Army Grabs Our Country's Major Positions - Member Of Guiana Emancipation Movement

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. The strategic
positions of French Guiana are occupied by the French army, said a
member of the Decolonization and Social Emancipation Movement of
French Guiana Brice Noel Epailly during the conference
"Decolonization Dialogues: Legacy, Challenges and Progress",
Trend reports.
"French laws forbid us from using the territory's resources and
keep us in slavery. At the same time, gold is stolen from hundreds
of unlawful sites. This economic abuse has been going on for more
than four centuries," he noted.
He also mentioned that despite the presence of major producers
of exportable products in the geographical region, the country has
to get supplies by sea.
"We are forbidden to trade with our neighbors," he stressed.
According to Epailly, French companies exploit the Guiana forest
and the country's biodiversity remains at the disposition of
Europe.
"Starting from elementary school, the colonized indigenous
population is introduced to French history and French geography.
The school programs are French and depend on the authority of the
principal, who is a French civil servant," he added.
