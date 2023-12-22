               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Jordan's King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein Congratulates Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev


(MENAFN- AzerNews) King of Jordan Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

It gives me much pleasure to extend to you my most sincere felicitations and best wishes on the anniversary of Your Excellency's birthday.

Please accept my best wishes for your personal health, happiness.

Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein

King of Jordan"

