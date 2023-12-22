Jordan's King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein Congratulates Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) King of Jordan Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, has sent a
congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Dear Mr. President,
It gives me much pleasure to extend to you my most sincere
felicitations and best wishes on the anniversary of Your
Excellency's birthday.
Please accept my best wishes for your personal health,
happiness.
Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein
King of Jordan"
MENAFN22122023000195011045ID1107646861
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.