Vyom Thakkar To Turn Santa, Keep Surprise Gifts In Co-Actors’ Rooms

Mumbai, Dec 22 (IANS) Actor Vyom Thakkar, who portrays the younger version of the former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the television show 'Atal', has shared his plans for Christmas.

The actor said that he will dress up like Santa Claus on the sets of the show and keep surprise gifts in everyone's room.

Talking about the same, he said:“I love Santa Claus. He makes people happy by giving surprise gifts. I want to be like him, wearing his outfit and making wishes come true for people. As Atal ji's birthday coincides with Christmas, I am going to celebrate it in a special way. I will dress up like Santa on the set and keep surprise gifts in everyone's room.”

He further mentioned:“I've been asking them what they want from Santa this year (laughs). Some people found out about my plans, but I am trying to keep it a surprise. I hope this Secret Santa mission will bring a lot of joy and happiness on the set.”

Recently, actor Milind Dastane, who essays the role of Shyam Lal Vajpayee in the television show 'Atal', recollected his meeting with the former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee ahead of the latter's 99th Birth anniversary on December 25.

Walking down the memory lane, Milind called him a“master storyteller” who was gifted with creating captivating narratives on simple topics courtesy his wordplay.

'Atal' airs Monday to Friday on &TV.

