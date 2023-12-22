Maasai Mara to Lamu Island: 7 must-visit places in Kenya this New Year

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Welcome to Kenya, where diverse landscapes and rich wildlife converge to offer a unique travel experience. From the iconic Maasai Mara and Amboseli National Park to the vibrant Nairobi city and pristine Diani Beach, explore the beauty and culture that make Kenya a captivating destination this new year

Discover Kenya's beauty this new year! From the Maasai Mara to Nairobi's vibrancy, explore diverse landscapes and rich wildlife in this captivating destination

Famous for its incredible wildlife and the annual migration of wildebeest, the Maasai Mara is a must-visit for nature enthusiasts

Kenya's capital city has vibrant culture, bustling markets. Visit the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust to see orphaned elephants, explore the Karen Blixen Museum

Known for its stunning views of Mount Kilimanjaro, Amboseli is a great place to see elephants and other wildlife

Diani is a beautiful coastal town with white sandy beaches and turquoise waters. It's a great place for relaxation, water sports, and exploring coral reefs

Divided into Tsavo East and Tsavo West, this is one of the largest national parks in Kenya. Tsavo is known for its diverse landscapes, including the famous Red Elephants

Visit Lamu Island, a UNESCO World Heritage site. The narrow streets of Lamu town, traditional Swahili architecture

Famous for its flamingo population, Lake Nakuru is a birdwatcher's paradise. The park is also home to rhinos, giraffes, lions, and other wildlife