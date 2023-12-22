(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="MDRT and the MDRT Foundation Donate to Aidha and Make-a-Wish Singapore" data-link=" and the MDRT Foundation Donate to Aidha and Make-a-Wish Singapore" class="whatsapp">Shar In support of MDRT's membership and in the spirit of giving, representatives from MDRT and the MDRT Foundation the charitable arm of MDRT donated 13,000 SGD each to both Aidha and Make-a-Wish Singapore.

From left to right: Nicole Squires: Senior Director, Business Development at MDRT, Steve Stahr, CEO at MDRT, Chin Lin Chong Senior Finance Manager of AIDHA, Tenzin Quek, MDRT MCC Country Chair and Senior Executive Manager at Great Eastern Life Insurance, Jeneve Lim, Director, Community Partnership at Make-a-Wish Singapore, Gina Van Dijk: Senior Director, Global Markets at MDRT.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 December 2023 - In support of MDRT's membership and in the spirit of giving, representatives from MDRT and the MDRT Foundation the charitable arm of MDRT donated 13,000 SGD each to both Aidha and Make-a-Wish Singapore . The contributions further demonstrate the MDRT Foundation's mission of generosity, service, and impact worldwide.Aidha is dedicated to providing educational opportunities for migrant domestic workers and lower-income women in Singapore, helping them achieve economic independence through financial education, wealth creation and entrepreneurship. Aidha has been able to help their alumni drastically increase their monthly savings, with 80% of them reporting savings growth. Additionally, the number of alumni reporting business ownership increased from 6% to 40%. By supporting Aidha's efforts, MDRT and the MDRT Foundation are able to help guide more women to a path of financial stability.Make-a-Wish Singapore is a charity organization that grants wishes to local children with critical illnesses and is the only one of its kind in Singapore. The organization's continued efforts to assist children battling critical illnesses can instill hope in the children and their families. MDRT and the MDRT Foundation have a long history of supporting the Make-a-Wish Foundation and local chapters around the world.Make-a-Wish gave a presentation on the Main Platform at the 1985 MDRT Annual Meeting when it was a smaller, lesser-widely recognized organization. The presentation left an immense impact on MDRT members, who went on to found 45 local chapters in 5 countries. Over the years, the MDRT Foundation has awarded hundreds of grants to the Make-a-Wish Foundation and various local chapters, totaling over 670,600 SGD.Through the MDRT Whole Person Concept, members strive to provide service and be a positive influence on their communities. Incorporating the concept into their lifestyle helps members align with their values and contribute time, energy and financial resources to their communities. This allows them to become positive role models and uplift those around them.'MDRT and the MDRT Foundation are both dedicated to helping increase financial literacy and uplifting those in need,' said MDRT First Vice President Carol Kheng, ChFC. 'These donations help us continue striving to increase industry participation and support charitable organizations around the world.'

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MDRT Foundation

As the charitable arm of MDRT, the MDRT Foundation reflects the caring spirit of its global membership. Since 1959, the MDRT Foundation has been led by a committed group of MDRT volunteers. Through their dedication and generosity, more than USD 40 million has been invested in charities in more than 70 nations and territories.

About MDRT

MDRT (The Million Dollar Round Table), the Premier Association of Financial Professionals, is a global, independent association of the world's leading life insurance and financial services professionals from more than 700 companies in 80 nations and territories. MDRT members demonstrate exceptional professional knowledge, strict ethical conduct and outstanding client service. MDRT membership is recognized internationally as the standard of excellence in the life insurance and financial services business. For more information, please visit



mdrt .



Aidha

Founded in 2006, Aidha is an award-winning charity with Institution of Public Character (IPC) status, and they now have 500 students currently enrolled in their programs. Aidha offers courses for migrant domestic workers and lower income women in money management, communication, computer and entrepreneurship.



Make-a-Wish Singapore

Make-A-Wish Singapore is a children's charity organization with Institution of Public Character (IPC) status that grants the wishes of children with critical illnesses. The association was born from the transformational effects of a wish on the wider community, where the founders pledged to 'share the power of a wish.' The Singapore affiliate started their journey in 2002.



Million Dollar Round Table