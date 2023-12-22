(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Hotpack Increases Eco-friendly Food Packaging Solutions to 96%, Reveals its Sustainability Report







The GRI certification positions the company as a leader in responsible corporate citizenship and provides stakeholders with reliable and comprehensive insights into ESG impacts



DUBAI – December 21, 2023: Hotpack, the UAE-based global leader in sustainable packaging solutions, has unveiled its inaugural Sustainability Report, proudly certified by the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI). This certification serves as a powerful testament to Hotpack's unwavering commitment to transparency, accountability, and sustainable business practices, solidifying its position as a trailblazer in responsible corporate citizenship.

The Global Reporting Initiative, an international independent standards organization, plays a pivotal role in helping businesses, governments, and organizations comprehend and articulate their impacts on critical issues such as climate change, human rights, and corruption. Hotpack's attainment of GRI certification underscores its dedication to providing stakeholders with reliable and comprehensive insights into its environmental, social, and economic impacts.



The report reveals that 96 per cent of Hotpack's product lineup is environmentally friendly, reinforcing its pivotal role in advancing a greener, more sustainable future.

Commenting on the certification, Mr. Abdul Jebbar PB, the Group Managing Director of Hotpack Global, said, 'The GRI certification serves as a testament to our dedication to achieving the highest ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) standards. It positions us as a leader in responsible corporate citizenship and provides stakeholders with reliable and comprehensive insights into our environmental, social, and economic impacts.'



'I want to express my gratitude to each team member for their hard work, diligence, and commitment throughout this process. Your efforts have not only elevated our organization's standing but have also contributed to the advancement of sustainable practices within our industry. Let's take pride in this achievement and use it as motivation to continue our pursuit of excellence in all facets of our work,” he added.

Hotpack's Sustainability Report reflects a holistic approach to sustainability, showcasing the company's dedication to creating positive environmental, social, and economic impacts. The GRI certification not only substantiates Hotpack's dedication but also reinforces its pledge to stakeholders, ensuring heightened credibility and transparency in its sustainable practices.



The report highlights Hotpack's dedication to environmental stewardship through initiatives aimed at reducing environmental impact. This encompasses tangible investments in cutting-edge technology, the establishment and adherence to a robust environmental management system, and a steadfast emphasis on resource conservation. Additionally, it involves initiatives such as the adoption of energy-efficient machinery, the integration of sustainable materials into production processes, and continuous efforts to minimize waste generation across operations.

The company is a pioneer in producing eco-friendly materials and packaging solutions, incorporating biodegradable plastics, recycled content, and plant-based packaging. With a robust HACCP food safety management system in place and recognition with nine awards in Sustainable Manufacturing, Excellence, and Leadership, Hotpack continues to set industry benchmarks in sustainable practices.

Hotpack also introduced the eco store, a dedicated platform for eco-conscious food packaging solutions, which exemplifies Hotpack's commitment to providing customers with responsible choices.

Hotpack's social initiatives include an AED 1.2 million investment in the Takkah project, promoting women in business, and the distribution of 2 million meal packs during Ramadan for community welfare. The Hotpack Happiness project, featuring 20 initiatives engaging 1,500 members, highlights the company's dedication to employee and community well-being.





Hotpack has formed strategic collaborations with organisations like RECAPP Veolia and Spinneys Dubai. These partnerships aim to implement recycling initiatives and introduce innovative and sustainable retail packaging solutions, such as 100 per cent post-consumer recycled shopping bags.

Hotpack has also placed significant focus on efforts to reduce carbon emissions. The company actively monitors and reduces its carbon footprint, aligning with global sustainability initiatives. This includes addressing emissions across scopes, focusing on direct emissions, indirect emissions from purchased utilities, and other indirect emissions throughout its value chain.



Hotpack's Sustainability Report reflects a comprehensive and commendable approach to sustainable business practices. The GRI certification enhances the report's credibility, providing stakeholders with confidence in the company's commitment to responsible and transparent reporting, and inviting them to join the journey towards a more environmentally conscious future.



