Konica Minolta's Printxpress Resumes Nationwide Tour

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 20th December 2023 | Reviving the campaign that brought cutting-edge technology to the hinterland of India, Konica Minolta successfully commenced a fresh leg of the PrintXpress - Innovation in Print on 11th December 2023. This endeavour will take Konica Minolta to 93+ new cities, across Tier-2, 3, and 4 locations, to understand what the technology and strategy gaps are, in the daily operations of these print businesses that require revision and network support. The unique roadshow aims to garner an attendance of potential small to medium print businesses, across an area of over 25 thousand kilometres.



Focused to create business touchpoints across geographies, there are 2 campaign buses, will travel all 4 regions of India, catering to both direct channel and indirect channels, in collaboration with partners KMI and Technova. Outfitted with Production Print Engines, the campaign will showcase live demonstrations to the visitors to experience the benefits and explore new business opportunities with Colour - AccurioPrint C4065 and the Monochrome â€“ AccurioPrint 2100.



The PrintXpress Roadshow is designed to merge the network of small print businesses with Konica Minolta's dependable print solutions. Integrated with samples on display, the campaign buses have embarked on separate routes across the country to display the products' functionality in the avenues of Digital printing and Print-on-demand, to both prospective and current clients, across towns such as Rohtak, Gorakhpur, Siliguri, Nasik, and Barpeta.



Commenting on the beginning of PrintXpress, Mr. Katsuhisa Asari, Managing Director, Konica Minolta Business Solutions India Pvt. Ltd., said, "As leading print solutions provider, we are highly aware that printing businesses and in-house print departments are expected to produce impeccable print products within the shortest of deadlines, with changing user expectations. This is why, we understand the value of bringing in sturdy construction, high performance, and smart inline finishing options to small and burgeoning print businesses in India. With this new edition of the PrintXpress campaign, we want to democratize streamlined workflow processes, to a wide array of print businesses, creative agencies, book publishers, and commercial printers residing in the cities and towns".



Continuing the milestone of Konica Minolta's 150-year anniversary, the PrintXpress campaign is an extension to early 2023's "PrintXpress - Innovation in Print" Campaign that covered 150+ Cities, reporting an in-person attendance from 3000 customers, over the course of 5 months, covered a notable 48000+ kms.





