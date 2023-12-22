Dillon Forte Reveals Custom Tattoo Machine Collaboration With Andrea De Leon

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Austin/Wimberley based Tattoo Artist and entrepreneur Dillon Forte has announced an exciting collaboration with artisan metalworker and sculptor Andrea De Leon . The pair have unveiled a handmade, limited production tattoo machine that is now for sale via Forte Tattoo Tech online. The machine combines the fine detail and experience of both De Leon and Forte, and is also now being used by Forte and his artist team at the shop in Wimberley, Texas.

FORTE X ANDREA DE LEON - Purchase on Forte Tattoo Tech for $750 (limited supply)

This Machine was painstakingly produced, built and tested rigorously by Dillon Forte and Artisan Andrea De Leon together in Texas. Inspired by the sacred geometry design that Forte has been known for internationally, De Leon teamed up with Forte to bring together the vision of creating the finest piece of bespoke tattoo machinery ever imagined. This is truly a meeting of the minds, and both artists are proud to make this machine available to other passionate tattoo artists.

The Forte X Andrea De Leon tattoo machine is a 4mm direct drive stroke that has been custom designed piece by piece and features a patent pending triangular action which delivers a more balanced and perfect delivery to the skin. The machine runs between 3-12 volts (which Forte personally uses 6-9 volts most of the time). The device is designed to accommodate cartridges or standard needles with ease of compatibility. The torque/speed ratio has been carefully optimized from these custom motors for balanced weight and power.

“I couldn't be more excited about this collab with Andrea De Leon, and this has been a process that has been worth waiting for. Not only will I be using this gun on my clients, but I cannot wait for other artists to get their hands on it. I have personally used everything from 45 mags to single needles and single pass hollow 14's with this machine.`` - Dillon Forte

About Dillon Forte:

World-renowned artist, Dillon Forte, is known for his contemporary style of Sacred Geometry in tattooing. Forte believes in viewing the body as a whole, creating harmonious designs to flow seamlessly with the skin. Since opening his first tattoo studio over a decade ago, Forte has developed an incredible online following and high-profile, international client base. He is currently living in Austin and running his studio out of his Wimberley, Texas tattoo ranch.

His other notable ventures include photography, painting, fashion/tech design, murals, gallery exhibitions and his product line Forte Tattoo Tech, which is a line of biodegradable tattoo supplies. Forte is available by appointment only.

Forte has been featured extensively in the media, including spots by Entertainment Tonight, TMZ, Inked Magazine, Men's Health and has worked with high-profile clients including Usher, Chris Hemsworth, Kat Von D, Kehlani and members of the group Imagine Dragons. He has also had media buzz from his international travels, convention appearances, and tattooing at unique locations including Mount Everest , Alaska and even tattooing himself inside an Egyptian pyramid . Stay updated at

