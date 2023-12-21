Kuwait's New Emir Accepts Cabinet's Resignation

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) KUWAIT CITY, Dec 22 (NNN-KUNA) – Kuwait's new Emir, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, accepted the cabinet's resignation on Wednesday.

The cabinet, led by Prime Minister, Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, would continue as a caretaker government to handle urgent matters, until a new one is formed.

Earlier Wednesday, Sheikh Mishal officially assumed the role of Emir at an oath-taking ceremony at the National Assembly.

In his speech to parliament, the new Emir highlighted“the importance of accountability within the framework of the law.”

“Both the legislative and executive authorities must fulfil their duties for the benefit of the country and its citizens,” he said.

The 83-year-old Emir urged the government and parliament to examine the current situation from perspectives, such as security, economy, and people's livelihoods. He also reiterated his commitment to cooperation in the Gulf region and internationally.

He succeeds the late Emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who passed away at the age of 86 on Dec 16. Sheikh Mishal is the 17th ruler of the oil-rich Gulf state.– NNN-KUNA