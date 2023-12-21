INFINITI QX80: A Luxurious Winter Companion

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

As the Emirati winter unfolds its cooler embrace, seekers of a contrast often turn their eyes to the imposing grace of Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah. It's here, among the calm might of the UAE's tallest peak, that the INFINITI QX80 proves to be a vehicle of might, comfort and innovation for the discerning voyager.

In a landscape where the ruggedness of mountainous terrains meets the sky, the QX80 exemplifies luxurious adventure. Its silhouette against the backdrop of the Hajar Mountains is a sight of awe. This is a journey that says something both ancient and very modern about the winter experience, transforming challenging drives into a display of graceful dominance and sheer pleasure.

Navigating the twists and ascents of these peaks requires a vehicle where performance and precision meet great engineering. The QX80 rises to this call with a Hydraulic Body Motion Control suspension system, ensuring a poised and stable path through the mountain's tricky topography. Safety is paramount, with the comprehensive suite of features including Hill Start Assist to prevent rollback on inclines, and an advanced braking system that delivers unwavering control in the most demanding conditions.

In the engineered heart lies a heart designed for the unpredictability of off-road adventures, offering abundant power and torque that translate into a serene and powerful drive. Infused with INFINITI of Arabian Automobiles' commitment to driving excellence, this vehicle conquers varied landscapes with assured confidence. The All-Mode 4WD® system, with its selectable high and low settings, adapts dynamically to changing conditions, ensuring optimal traction across the mountainous terrains.

Furthermore, the advanced lighting, featuring high beam assist, casts clarity on the path ahead, ensuring illumination with precision. The innovative Around View® Monitor system acts as an extra set of eyes, providing a bird's-eye view to navigate around potential hazards. With these features at your command, the ascent is a mastery of the elements.

Scaling Jebel Jais becomes a scenic break. Every curve presents a new skyline, each elevation a different perspective, with the QX80 framing these moments through its expansive windows. LED front fog lights cut through the mist, and the defogger maintains clarity, ensuring that views are as breathtaking as nature intended.

In the cooler months, the INFINITI QX80 emerges as the vehicle of choice. It's an embodiment of winter's essence, a perfect blend of comfort and capability. Its formidable features meet the demands of exploration enthusiasts, yet its soul remains firmly rooted in the sophistication that INFINITI is renowned for.

As the QX80 retreats from the summit, leaving the lofty heights behind, it does so having woven a story of easy adventure into the fabric of this break period. This companion whispers luxury throughout, promising every INFINITI driver a season filled with exceptional moments.

Discover the INFINITI range at Arabian Automobiles centers across Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, and find your perfect seasonal indulgence.

About Arabian Automobiles Company:

Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC) is the flagship company of AW Rostamani Group. With over 50+ years in the business, AAC is one of the leading automotive dealers in the GCC and exclusive distributor for Nissan, INFINITI and Renault vehicles in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Arabian Automobiles is looking back on 50+ years of excellence and passion, and forging ahead with its vision to enrich customer lives and remain the trusted automotive brand of choice.

Arabian Automobiles became the first automotive company in the UAE to be awarded the prestigious 'Dubai Quality Gold Award' by Dubai Economy in May 2017. In the same year, INFINITI won 'Best Performing Brand' in the automotive category of the Dubai Service Excellence Scheme; an accolade previously won by Nissan in 2016 and Renault in 2015. In 2015, Arabian Automobiles received the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum business award for most outstanding performance and in 2013 it became the first private company in the UAE to be inducted into the prestigious Palladium Balanced Scorecard Hall of Fame for strategy execution. Arabian Automobiles Company is currently the holder of Nissan Motor Company's 'Global Nissan Aftersales Award and is the only Nissan distributor to have won the award for a total of 21 times with 10 consecutive wins between 2007 and 2016.

Across its Dubai and Northern Emirates network, Arabian Automobiles operates:



New vehicle sales showrooms: 9 Nissan, 4 INFINITI and 2 Renault

6 pre-owned car showrooms

Central Logistics Centre at Dubai Industrial City

Service centres: 10 Nissan, 4 INFINITI, and 3 Renault

60-minute Express Service

9 spare parts outlets Arabian Automobiles is ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certified.