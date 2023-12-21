(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The

World revenue for the

Antisense Oligonucleotide (ASO) Therapeutics Market is forecast to surpass US$6 billion in 2023, with strong revenue growth through to 2033.

Adoption of

ASO Therapeutics for the Treatment of Rare Diseases Driving Market Growth

The application of antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) in the treatment of rare genetic disorders is a compelling testament to the transformative power of this therapeutic approach. Rare diseases, often referred to as orphan diseases, are characterized by their low prevalence in the population, making them less attractive for traditional drug development efforts. However, ASOs have emerged as a ray of hope for individuals afflicted by these conditions, driving considerable interest and investment in ASO research and development.

Traditional drug development pathways often face significant hurdles when it comes to rare diseases. The small patient populations make conducting large-scale clinical trials challenging, and the financial viability of developing drugs for such conditions can be questionable. ASOs, with their precision and adaptability, have opened up new possibilities for addressing these challenges.

ASOs can be tailored to target the specific genetic mutations or abnormalities responsible for rare diseases. This personalized approach allows for the development of therapies that directly address the underlying cause of the condition, rather than just managing symptoms. This has the potential to revolutionize the treatment landscape for rare diseases, offering the prospect of effective, disease-modifying treatments where none existed before..

Potential Immunogenicity Response in Some Patients Likely to Challenge Industry Growth

Immunogenicity poses a significant market restraint for the antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) Therapeutics Market. While ASOs hold immense promise in treating a range of diseases, the potential to provoke an immune response in some patients can lead to adverse effects and reduced treatment effectiveness.

This immunogenic response may hinder the widespread adoption of ASO therapies and pose challenges in terms of patient safety and regulatory approvals. To mitigate this concern, extensive research and development efforts have been focused on chemical modifications and structural alterations to ASO molecules to reduce their immunogenicity.

Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors



Developments in the Field of Target Specific Precision Medicine Driving the ASO Therapeutics Market

Adoption of ASO Therapeutics for the Treatment of Rare Diseases Driving the ASO Therapeutics Market Improved Delivery Systems Helps in Unlocking the Full Potential of ASOs, thereby Boosting the Market

Market Restraining Factors



Off-target Effects Might Act as a Significant Market Restraint in the Development and Adoption of ASO Therapeutics

Potential Immunogenicity Response in Some Patients Might Restrain the ASO Therapeutics Market Growth High Cost of Treatment and Manufacturing of ASO Therapeutics Might Impact the Market Growth Negatively

Market Opportunities



Novel Approach to Cancer Therapy Might Offer a Promising Market Opportunity to ASO Therapeutics

Pipeline Expansion Stands as a Significant Market Opportunity Within the Realm of ASO Therapeutics In the Field of ASO Therapeutics, the Availability of Regulatory Support is a Significant Market Potential

Forecasts to 2033 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects



In addition to revenue forecasting to 2033, this new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments. Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising Antisense Oligonucleotide (ASO) Therapeutics prices and recent developments.

Segments Covered in the Report

T herapeutic Application



Neurological Disorders

Genetic Disorders

Oncological Disorders

Cardiovascular Diseases Others

ASO Chemistry



DNA Based ASO

RNA Based ASO Gapmer ASO

Route of Administration



Pulmonary Delivery

Intravenous Injections

Intradermal Injections

Intraperitoneal Injections

Topical Delivery Others

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 24 leading national markets.

The report also includes profiles for the following leading companies, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations:



Alector

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Antisense Therapeutics

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Biogen

Bio-Path Holdings

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Geron Corporation

GSK



iCo Therapeutics

Ionis Pharmaceuticals,

ProQR Therapeutics

Roche Holding

Sarepta Therapeutics Sterna Biologicals

