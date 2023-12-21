Transcendental Is Now HIPAA-Compliant

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Nicole ToudouzeSAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Transcendental Is HIPAA-CompliantAs an agency that specializes in providing branding, marketing, and web design services to businesses in the dental and healthcare industries, Transcendental Agency is driven to ensure client success and security. A major milestone in this objective is to become recognized as a HIPPA-compliant agency. Over the last year, Transcendental has pledged to become HIPAA compliant by completing a rigorous audit and implementation based on the industry's best-in-class standards. Nicole Toudouze, CEO of Transcendental Agency, is proud to announce they have completed this process and are officially a HIPPA-compliant organization.Through this compliance process, clients can be confident that their patients' sensitive information is well protected from unauthorized access. Transcendental understands how important it is for all partners' practices and groups to maintain patient privacy and safeguard their client's medical records so they remain secure.ePHI Compliance in Digital MarketingWhen it comes to dental digital marketing, it's important to consider the delicate nature of ePHI (electronically protected health information). Transcendental Agency takes pride in designing HIPAA-compliant websites that prioritize the confidentiality and security of patient information. Transcendental's team combines technical expertise and a deep understanding of healthcare regulations to ensure that dental practices operate conscientiously and safely. By exploring ePHI compliance in digital marketing efforts, Transcendental not only protects patients' privacy but also demonstrates a commitment to ethical practices and responsible management to keep patients protected while reaching new heights in digital marketing.Grounded in Stewardship & TrustFrom the creative minds to the technical gurus to the account management team, Transcendental Agency has all undergone rigorous HIPAA training based on the importance of privacy and the safety of clients' data. As this agency grows and welcomes new team members, they remain steadfast in maintaining these vital standards. Dental practices can trust that Transcendental will always prioritize information security while providing top-tier services with faithful quality assurance.Transcendental believes in the power of sincerity, transparency, and proactivity in protecting patients and providers. This best practice extends beyond mere legal compliance. These guiding principles are ingrained in the company values and guide every aspect of their work. Transcendental Agency understands that protecting personal information is crucial for innovation and progress, and this responsibility is the cornerstone of their company's core values of craftsmanship and stewardship. By operating under these guidelines, Transcendental strives to create a culture of trust and collaboration among all stakeholders, driving toward the ultimate goal of advancing the medical community by holding themselves to the same standards as the very clients they work with.Contact:11103 West Ave. Suite 2201San Antonio, TX 78213(210) 910-4212

