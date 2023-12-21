Kazakhstan's First NPP To Cost $10-15Bn

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
The Kazakh authorities have estimated the cost of the possible
construction of the first nuclear power plant (NPP) in the amount
of 10-15 billion dollars, Azernews reports, citing
International Media Outlets.
Timur Zhantikin, General Director of Kazakhstan Nuclear Power
Plants JSC said that the sources of financing are being worked out
now.
"These are mainly international financial institutions. The
project is still being considered as commercial, without government
intervention," he said.
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in a message to
the people on September 1, proposed to put the issue of building a
nuclear power plant to a national referendum. In his opinion, it is
necessary to continue public hearings and a comprehensive broad
discussion on this issue.
Earlier, the Kazakh Energy Ministry reported that according to
the results of research, the territory of Ulken village of Zhambyl
district of Alma-Ata region was chosen as the most preferred area
for the construction of nuclear power plants. Now the authorities
are considering several potential suppliers of nuclear technologies
- the Chinese company CNNC, South Korea's KHNP, Rosatom and
France's EDF.
