Kazakhstan's First NPP To Cost $10-15Bn

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The Kazakh authorities have estimated the cost of the possible construction of the first nuclear power plant (NPP) in the amount of 10-15 billion dollars, Azernews reports, citing International Media Outlets.

Timur Zhantikin, General Director of Kazakhstan Nuclear Power Plants JSC said that the sources of financing are being worked out now.

"These are mainly international financial institutions. The project is still being considered as commercial, without government intervention," he said.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in a message to the people on September 1, proposed to put the issue of building a nuclear power plant to a national referendum. In his opinion, it is necessary to continue public hearings and a comprehensive broad discussion on this issue.

Earlier, the Kazakh Energy Ministry reported that according to the results of research, the territory of Ulken village of Zhambyl district of Alma-Ata region was chosen as the most preferred area for the construction of nuclear power plants. Now the authorities are considering several potential suppliers of nuclear technologies - the Chinese company CNNC, South Korea's KHNP, Rosatom and France's EDF.