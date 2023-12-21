Qatari Plane Carrying Aid For Palestinians In Gaza Heads To Egypt

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: A Qatari Armed Forces plane headed to the city of El Arish in the Arab Republic of Egypt, carrying 20 tonnes of aid.
The aid includes food and medical supplies provided by Qatar Fund for Development, and the Qatar Red Crescent in preparation for transporting it to Gaza.
This brings the total number of aircraft to 47 with a total of 1,501 tonnes of aid.
Read Also
Qatar Health Ministry warns against consumption of Quaker Oats products HIA ranks among top busiest international airports of 2023
The aid comes as part of the State of Qatar's full support toward the Palestinian people during the current difficult humanitarian conditions.
MENAFN21122023000063011010ID1107643913
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.