Qatari Plane Carrying Aid For Palestinians In Gaza Heads To Egypt

Doha, Qatar: A Qatari Armed Forces plane headed to the city of El Arish in the Arab Republic of Egypt, carrying 20 tonnes of aid.

The aid includes food and medical supplies provided by Qatar Fund for Development, and the Qatar Red Crescent in preparation for transporting it to Gaza.

This brings the total number of aircraft to 47 with a total of 1,501 tonnes of aid.



The aid comes as part of the State of Qatar's full support toward the Palestinian people during the current difficult humanitarian conditions.