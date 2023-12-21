UNGA Adopts Resolution On UN Human Rights Training And Documentation Centre For South-West Asia And Arab Region

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: With 185 votes in favor, the UN General Assembly (UNGA) adopted a resolution on 'The UN Human Rights Training and Documentation Centre for South-West Asia and the Arab Region', which the State of Qatar has sponsored and facilitated negotiations on every two years since its establishment in 2008, with its headquarters in Doha.

Consultations on the draft resolution this year were led by the Second Secretary at the Permanent Mission of the State of Qatar to the United Nations in New York, Sheikha Al Maha bint Mubarak Al-Thani.

The General Assembly acknowledged the significant progress made by the Centre in enhancing human rights, affirming its commitment to improving its effectiveness and efficiency in responding to existing and emerging needs. It also emphasized its role in providing capacity-building services and technical assistance, including in countries experiencing conflict or in post-conflict stages.

The General Assembly welcomed the Centre's intention to enhance its efforts in the next two years to meet the needs of the 25 countries within its mandate by developing human rights education programs with a greater focus on the youth sector in line with the Fourth Phase (2020-2024) of the World Programme for Human Rights Education. The Centre also aims to continue developing training programs targeted at state institutions, national human rights institutions, civil society organizations, as well as knowledge management and documentation activities.

In its resolution, the General Assembly reaffirms the role of regional cooperation in promoting and protecting human rights, as stipulated in human rights instruments.

The UN Human Rights Training and Documentation Centre was established under General Assembly Resolution 60/153 in 2005, with the aim of enhancing knowledge and skills regarding human rights within the region it serves. Additionally, the General Assembly, in the same resolution, welcomed the State of Qatar's initiative to host the UN Human Rights Training and Documentation Centre for South-West Asia and the Arab Region.

In December 2008, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights signed a headquarters agreement with the State of Qatar, leading to the State hosting the Centre, which covers 25 countries, including 22 Arab countries and 3 in South-West Asia.

The Centre is considered an effective means for furthering cooperation and documentation in building local and regional capacities in the field of human rights through training, documentation, and spreading awareness.