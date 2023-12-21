Congress Set To Relocate Delhi Headquarters To New Building 'Indira Bhawan': Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Congress is set to relocate its Delhi headquarters to a new building during the second week of January 2024. This new headquarters will be known as Indira Bhawan, sources said as reported by news agency ANI, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge will be holding a meeting with top party leaders today to discuss the party's strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls Read: Mahua Moitra, Rahul Gandhi react to Jagdeep Dhankhar mimicry row: 'Norms of dignity', 'an art' | 10 pointsThe meeting will be attended by Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi and this will be the first meeting of the top Congress leadership after the party's debacle in recently held assembly elections in five states Read: Parliament breach probe: Delhi Police questions 2 more people; Ex-top cop's son detained from KarnatakaIn the recently held assembly elections came, Congress lost in the Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan. However, the party won and formed the government in Telangana Read: Ram Temple consecration ceremony: Sonia Gandhi, Kharge, among Congress leaders receive invitation; unlikely to attendThe Congress, has, however, maintained that its morale is not down, even though the assembly poll results have been very disappointing and not as per expectations Read: 141 Opposition MPs suspended so far: Are they allowed to enter Parliament? Check list of restrictionsOn Monday, the Congress president launched the party's crowdfunding campaign 'Donate for Desh' in the national capital to raise funds ahead of the general election due next year. He also asked people to join the fight against unemployment and rising costs party said that the campaign has been launched as the party completes 138 years. Party leader Ajay Maken said anyone can contribute to the party by donating ₹138, ₹1,380 or ₹1,38,000, adding the donor can choose to donate a different amount Congress is also holding a mega rally in Nagpur on the party's foundation day on 28 December.(With inputs from agencies)

