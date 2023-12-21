               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Innovations In Road Traffic In Center Of Baku


12/21/2023 1:10:05 AM

Cycle lanes in Baku at road intersections have been painted with green paint to improve safety, Azernews reports.

The Land Transport Agency of Azerbaijan reports that the green paint at these intersections indicates that cyclists have priority and vehicles must give way to bicycles and scooters traveling in the special lane.

