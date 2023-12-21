Innovations In Road Traffic In Center Of Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Cycle lanes in Baku at road intersections have been painted with
green paint to improve safety, Azernews reports.
The Land Transport Agency of Azerbaijan reports that the green
paint at these intersections indicates that cyclists have priority
and vehicles must give way to bicycles and scooters traveling in
the special lane.
