Livguard, One Of India's Fastest-Growing Energy Storage Solutions Brand, Acquires Emuron Technologies

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 20th Dec 2023 New Delhi: Livguard, a key player in Energy Storage and Solutions under the SAR group proudly announces its strategic acquisition of Emuron Technologies, an industry leader in Battery Swapping and Battery Intelligence Solutions for 2 and 3-Wheeler Electric Vehicles (EVs).



Emuron Technologies has a proprietary portfolio of cutting-edge battery swapping and IoT solutions tailored for 2 and 3-wheel EVs. Livguard is an established brand in inverters, automotive batteries, solar solutions, and lithium batteries, and this acquisition will further strengthen its position in the energy transition to the 2 & 3-wheeler EV market.



Mr. Rakesh Malhotra, Founder of Livguard, said, "We firmly believe that Battery Swapping will play a pivotal role in accelerating the adoption of 2 and 3-wheeler EVs in India. Acquiring Emuron Technologies will help us in leveraging their battery-swapping technology alongside our battery expertise. Our comprehensive solutions, combined with our EV subsystems portfolio, position us as a one-stop shop for all 2 and 3-wheeler EV OEMs."



Gurpreet Bhatia, Chief Executive Officer of Livguard, stated, "We look forward to this long-term strategic partnership between Livguard and Emuron. This partnership will help co-create a unique energy services ecosystem for the 2 and 3-wheeler EV industry. This would enable the realization of our shared vision towards Net-Zero Mobility."



Mr. Kunal Garg, Co-Founder and CEO of Emuron Technologies, shared, "We are delighted to strategically partner with Livguard. This collaboration allows us to rapidly deploy battery swapping stations, leveraging Livguard's pan-India distribution and service network. We aim to manufacture cost-competitive solutions through Livguard's well-established supply chain ecosystem."



This acquisition marks another significant milestone in Livguard's commitment to shaping the future of sustainable mobility by providing innovative solutions in the 2 and 3-wheeler EV sector.



The SAR Group has many eminent brands under its canopy like Livguard, LivPure, Livfast, Mooving, etc. The group recently ventured into the electric two-wheeler market with Lectrix EV.

User :- Aman singh madaan

Email :...

Mobile:- 09891580373