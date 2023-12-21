IGB Operator Updates On Financing Procedure

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. The remaining
funds for the implementation of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria
(IGB) project have been utilized in full recently, Teodora
Georgieva, Executive Officer of ICGB, the pipeline operator, said
in an exclusive interview with Trend .
"The total cost of the project is EUR 253 million – secured
through investment by the shareholders, a loan from the European
Investment Bank, funds under the European energy programme for
recovery and Operational Program "Innovations and Competitiveness"
(OPIC 2014-2020)," she said.
Georgieva pointed out that all funds were utilized in tranches,
each received after careful evaluation and independent audits to
ensure ICGB had implemented all works on the pipeline according to
the highest standards in the industry.
"Although this process is rather slow and quite administratively
heavy, it introduced another level of transparency and control to
our work and helped us introduce full compliance to national and
European legislation as well. We received the last remaining
tranche for the project just last month - EUR 22.1 million under
the EEPR," she added.
The IGB gas pipeline connects with the Greek national gas
transmission system (DESFA S.A.) and the Trans-Adriatic gas
pipeline (TAP AG) in the area of Komotini (Greece), and with the
Bulgarian gas transmission system (Bulgartransgaz EAD) in the area
of Stara Zagora. The total length of the gas pipeline is 182 km,
the diameter of the pipe - 32'' - and a design capacity of up to 3
billion m3/year in the direction Greece - Bulgaria. The gas
pipeline enables the transportation of natural gas from new sources
to other countries in the region as well, including Moldova and
Ukraine.
