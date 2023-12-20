Discussion Session Sheds Light On Protection Of Journalists

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Media Institute, in the presence of HRH Princess Rym Ali, on Tuesday organised a discussion session titled“Protecting journalists, preserving truth,” which shed light on the suffering of journalists and how they are targeted in conflict zones.

In her remarks, Princess Rym said that the biggest concern in targeting journalists in Gaza is the attempt to disallow the world from being informed on the developments happening in Gaza since October 7, particularly since the number of victim journalists in the strip is the highest compared with any other conflict in the world in a short period.

The princess said that the number of people participating in marches in London, Paris, New York and Brussels and in many other cities globally are the result of media reports on traditional media outlets and social media platforms, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



Abeer Najjar, associate professor of media and journalism at the American University of Sharjah, said that the Palestinian-Israeli conflict has not started on October 7, yet, it extends over seven decades, during which Palestinians suffered from the international bias to the Israeli narrative.



Jim Clancy, a specialised journalist in international affairs, said that every journalist covering wars knows the feeling of threat and terror, adding that he has never witnessed a public targeting of journalists except in Gaza, where families of journalists are also targets.