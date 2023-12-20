Kerala News LIVE: Kerala Reports 300 Fresh COVID-19 Cases; 3 Deaths Confirmed

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 9:05 am: Kerala reports 300 fresh COVID-19 cases; 3 deaths confirmed

The Health Ministry confirmed 300 new fresh COVID cases in the state on December 20. The Health Ministry has confirmed three deaths.

9:01 am: Three people held for kidnapping migrant workers' kids in Ernakulam

The police arrested the gang responsible for the kidnapping of two children of guest workers from Ernakulam's Vaddakekara. The suspects, identified as Raham Ali, Jahad Ali, and Samnas, all natives of Assam, have been arrested. The victims were five and three-year-old children of an Assamese couple residing in Vaddakekara. The abduction was carried out under the leadership of a distant relative named Sahida.

8:47 am: Water level at Mullaperiyar dam decreases to 139.90 feet



The water level at Mullaperiyar has reached 139.90 feet, nearing its maximum storage capacity of 142 feet. Currently, the rise in water level is gradual, following a decrease in water flow.

8:42 am: Vehicle carrying Ayyappa devotees overturns in Idukki

A vehicle carrying Ayyappa devotees overturned at Chenkara in Idukki. Eight people were injured in the accident, and one person is reported to be in critical condition. The group involved in the accident is from Tamil Nadu.

8:30 am: KSU to march towards police headquarters office today

The KSU will hold a march to protest the police brutality against those protesting against the Nava Kerala Sadas. The march is scheduled to the office of police headquarters at 10:00 am. Security has been beefed up in and around the police headquarters.

8:23 am: Health workers face shortage in Kerala as COVID-19 cases surge in the state

As the number of COVID-19 cases is reported in the state again and the number of infected people is increasing, the shortage of health workers in government hospitals is creating a huge crisis. According to KGMOA, the lack of doctors and nurses in proportion to the number of patients is creating severe labor pressure.

Nava Kerala Sadas: Of 28803 complaints received in Kannur, only 4827 solved

It is estimated that only 17 percent of the complaints received by the Nava Kerala Sadas in the Kannur district have been resolved so far. Out of a total of 28803 complaints received from the constituencies of the district, 4827 were resolved. Most of the complaints were resolved in the cooperation department.