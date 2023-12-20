(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences Announces the Launch of the Winter Program for Gifted Students from December 11 to 21







Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 19, 2023: Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences has announced the commencement of the 2023 Winter Program for Gifted Students, scheduled to take place from December 11 to 21. The program targets students aged 11 to 17. Incorporating various activities, workshops, and events, the program aims to refine students' skills, facilitate the acquisition of new abilities, and aligns with the educational standards of the 21st century and the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) approach.



On his part, Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, the Secretary-General and CEO of Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, stated: 'We are pleased to welcome students to the 2023 Winter Program for Gifted Students, which the foundation consistently organizes in conjunction with the winter break for students. It has been prepared to keep pace with developments and support talented students with the skills that qualify them to progress in their innovative careers, providing them with knowledge and guidance. These activities align with the foundation's goals of enhancing creativity and innovation in society through engaging training programs held within the foundation, providing an enjoyable environment for the gifted and innovative to encourage and motivate them to excel and be creative.'



The winter program includes the 'Technology and Humans' initiative targeting individuals aged 10 to 13. In this program, students will utilize technology to comprehend the human body by creating projects that integrate biology and technology, such as heart health, muscle activity, and assisting the visually impaired. The interactive platform (PICTOBLOX) will be employed for project programming.



Additionally, the Renewable Energy Applications program, designed for students aged 10 to 13, aims to practically apply the theoretical concept of renewable energy. Students will generate renewable energy from various sources, store it, and then use it sustainably. They will construct devices or facilities powered by the renewable energy they generate. Students will balance the amount of renewable energy produced from the source and the required capacity for the device without causing damage. Furthermore, a scientific visit to the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park will be organized.

In the BILDTIS EDU program, designed by engineers and educators from UNICEF, the aim is to cultivate students' curiosity and practical application of theoretical sciences in engineering, design, financial management, and contracts. The program also focuses on enhancing imagination and creativity for problem-solving. Executed using materials and construction equipment that are miniature replicas of reality, the program allows students to engage in a fun and hands-on scientific experience. In this program, students, aged 10 to 13, build their dream homes by following actual engineering practices.



The winter program also includes an enrichment program for individuals aged 14 to 17, titled 'Scientific Talent and Personal Development.' This program is an Arabic adaptation of the 'YOUTHMAX' program endorsed by the John Maxwell Leadership Foundation. It has been aligned with the needs of talented students to empower them to realize their potential, discover their latent abilities, and use best practices in communication, self-leadership, and situation management. The sessions, designed to simulate real-life situations, aim to adhere to international standards and methodologies known and approved by the global leadership foundation, 'John Maxwell Leadership Foundation.' Participants will receive a Maxwell certificate for the 'YOUTHMAX' course.



Students from the same age group will also participate in an enrichment program developed in collaboration with DP World, where a presentation about DP World and its subsidiaries will be delivered. Students will take a field trip to Jebel Ali Port and Rashid Port to understand the operational processes. Additionally, they will visit a coral reef farm and a remote control room to learn about services, opportunities, and development in 'B & O Marinas,' one of the entities of 'DP World.'

Guidance and counseling will be provided within the winter program, targeting all participating students. Dialogical and individual counseling sessions will be conducted to assist students in holistic growth and positive adaptation in emotional, cognitive, and professional domains. The program aims to enhance motivation for learning and achievement, helping students build social relationships based on mutual respect and adapt to the external realities of their world and the internal components of their world, including abilities, motivations, values, and attitudes.

The program's execution, lectures, and workshops will be supervised by a distinguished group of experts and specialists in the fields of technology, innovation, and education.



