BBQ Legends Unite At The 2024 Kansas City Barbeque Society Awards Banquet

Myron Mixon

Tuffy Stone

Melissa Cookston

Hall of Fame Winner and Team of the Year Announced

- Tuffy Stone, World Barbecue Champion and competitive KCBS pitmasterKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS) revealed details about the highly anticipated 2024 Annual Awards Banquet on January 13, 2024, at Harrah's Kansas City Hotel and Casino where many of the biggest names in barbeque will gather. The keynote features the most well-decorated barbeque experts in the world, all of whom are inductees into the Barbecue Hall of Fame including Myron Mixon, Johnny Trigg, Chris Lilly, Melissa Cookston, and Tuffy Stone. This group lays claim to over 30 World Championships between them.“I'm excited to participate in the KCBS Awards Banquet. If you've never been before, you should come. It's going to be a big time,” said Tuffy Stone, six-time World Barbecue Champion and competitive KCBS pitmaster.“We will have a lot of camaraderie and fellowship, and all things barbeque.”The public is invited to attend this exclusive event, where barbeque aficionados will swap tips and tricks. Tickets include access to the BBQ Legend keynote, information sessions throughout the day on topics from running a BBQ contest to becoming a certified barbeque judge, an invitation to the banquet dinner, and a membership to the Kansas City Barbeque Society.Highlights of the event include the inaugural KCBS Hall of Fame, recognizing outstanding contributions to the world of barbeque, and a special spotlight on the accomplishments of the top Teams of the Year.“This year's Awards Banquet is unlike anything we've done before," said Rod Gray, Chief Executive Officer of KCBS.“This is the first year since 2020 for a stand-alone event. It's shaping up to be a great weekend to celebrate the accomplishments of our barbeque family.”Attendees can mingle with keynote panelists at the exclusive mixer on Friday, January 12th.To learn more about becoming a member of KCBS and attending the banquet, visit . Tickets are available to the public.About the Kansas City Barbeque Society:The Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving, celebrating, promoting, and educating the public about barbeque as a distinctively American cuisine. KCBS is the world's largest organization of barbeque and grilling enthusiasts, with approximately 16,000 members in the U.S. and over 35 countries. KCBS sanctions nearly 400 barbeque contests worldwide each year, including destination contests such as the American Royal World Series of Barbeque© and the Jack Daniel's Invitational. In addition, the Kansas City Barbeque Society partners with brands and corporations to create custom barbeque events for consumers and employee engagement. For more information, visit us online at , on Facebook at @KansasCityBarbequeSociety, on Instagram at @kcbbqsocietyand on Twitter @KCBBQSociety.Media Contact:Kansas City Barbeque SocietyRhiannon DickersonDirector of Marketing(816) 765-5891

