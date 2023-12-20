Aerospace Interior Sandwich Panel Market Is Forecast To Reach US$ 2.9 Billion In 2028, Says Stratview Research

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Aerospace Interior Sandwich Panel Market is likely to rise at a CAGR of 11% during 2023-2028, to reach US$ 2.9 billion in 2028 , states Stratview Research. DETROIT, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report

Report Highlights

Market Size in 2028 USD 2.9 billion Growth (CAGR) 11% during 2023-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Trend Period 2017-2021 Base Year 2022 Number of Segments Covered 5 Number of Tables & Graphs 60+ Country Level Market Assessment 20

Segment Insights on Aerospace Interior Sandwich Panel Market

The global Aerospace Interior Sandwich Panel Market is segmented based on Aircraft Type, Application Type, Core Material Type, End-User Type, and Region

Based on aircraft type

- The aircraft interior sandwich panel market is segmented into narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, regional aircraft, and general aviation.

Narrow-body aircraft

held a share of >45% of the market in 2022 and is estimated to maintain its unassailable lead in the market in the foreseeable future.

The aircraft body type is likely to make the fastest comeback with the resumption of domestic air travel in various parts of the world. The market entry of COMAC C919 is likely to further substantiate the demand in the years to come.

Based on the application type - The market is segmented into floor panels, cabin linings, stowage bin panels, galley panels, lavatory panels, cargo panels, and others.

Cabin Linings held a share of >25% of the market in 2022 and

is estimated to maintain its lead in the market over the next five years.

Cabin linings include sidewall and ceiling panels of aircraft; therefore, they cover the largest area of application for the sandwich panels.

Based on core material type - The market is segmented as nomex honeycomb, aluminum honeycomb, and others.

Nomex honeycomb held a share of >80% of the market in 2022 and addresses most of the prerequisites of aircraft interior applications, such as high mechanical properties and high FST performance . Excellent strength-to-weight ratio; excellent corrosion resistance against water, oil, and fuel; high-temperature withstanding capabilities; easy formability; and good dielectric properties are other advantages.

Based on end-user type - The market is segmented as OE and aftermarket.

The OE segment held a larger share of >60%

of the market in 2022.

Commercial aircraft (narrow-body, and wide-body aircraft) account for most of the OE as well as aftermarket demand for sandwich panels. Aftermarket also occupies a healthy chunk of the market. 800+ airlines are active worldwide, generating a strong replacement demand for sandwich panels.

Which Region Offers the Best Opportunity and Growth?

The report suggests that

North America held a share of more than 40% of the market in 2022 and is expected to remain the largest market for aircraft interior sandwich panels during the forecast period.

This growth is majorly attributed to the following –

The region is holding the largest fleet of regional aircraft and general aviation, ensuring strong retrofit demand.

The resumption of production of B737 Max at a fair rate with gradual plans to ramp up production further contributes to the demand for sandwich panels in the region.

Likewise, Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market, driven by China, Japan, and India.

Aerospace Interior Sandwich Panel Market Drivers

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

Expected rebound in air passenger traffic.

The ramp-up in production rates of key aircraft programs.

-

Upcoming aircraft programs.

The resumption of aircraft interior refurbishment orders from the airlines.

For Customization or Any Other Queries, Get in Touch with Our Industry Experts at [email protected]

Top Companies in the Aerospace Interior Sandwich Panel Market?

The market is fairly consolidated with the presence of some global and regional players. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players.

Safran S.A.

The Gill Corporation

Collins Aerospace (a Unit of Raytheon Technologies Corp.)

Triumph Group Inc. (Triumph Composite Systems)

Jamco Corporation

AVIC Cabin Systems Limited

Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

Euro-Composites Corporation

Yokohama Aerospace America, Inc.

Boeing Encore Interiors LLC

EFW GmbH

Hexcel Corporation

Plascore Incorporated

What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Aerospace Interior Sandwich Panel Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Which are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirement? 10% free customization



