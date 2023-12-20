Britain's Security Guarantees: Kyiv Hosts New Round Of Consultations

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Deputy Head of the Ukrainian President's Office Ihor Zhovkva held the second round of consultations with the United Kingdom officials regarding the bilateral agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine.

This was reported by the President's Office press service, Ukrinform saw.

It is noted that on behalf of President of Ukraine and head of the Office, another round of consultations was held today with the UK regarding the conclusion of a bilateral agreement on security guarantees, as provided for in the Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine.

"The second round of consultations confirmed the progress we have been able to achieve since the start of bilateral security talks. The UK plays an important role in strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities, its economic and financial stability, as well as the gradual approach of our country to NATO membership, which will be the most reliable guarantee for us," Zhovkva emphasized.

The parties analyzed the main components of security guarantees and agreed on a work plan for the near future with the aim of pacing up the conclusion of the relevant deal.

The deputy head of the Office and the head of the British delegation, Nicholas Catsaras, also separately discussed the strengthening of bilateral relations, the implementation of President Zelensky's Peace Formula, and the schedule of further contacts at the level of leaders.

It is noted that the Ukrainian delegation was headed by Ihor Zhovkva and also included Deputy Head of the President's Office Roman Mashovets, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Mykola Tochytskyi, and defense ministry officials.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the coming weeks, Ukraine and the UK intend to sign a 10-year security pact, within which Britain will use its naval experience to help Ukraine control the Black Sea.

Photo: President's Office