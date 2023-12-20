Biomednewsbreaks Inmed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) Approves Election Of Directors During 2023 Annual General Meeting

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INM) , a leader in the pharmaceutical research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of rare cannabinoids and cannabinoid analogs, is reporting on the results of its 2023 annual general meeting. According to the report, during the meeting, which was held on Dec. 19, 2023, all matters considered by shareholders were approved; agenda items were sent to shareholders in a notice of meeting and management information communication that was released on Oct. 27, 2023. In addition, shareholders approved the election of five directors, including Eric A. Adams, Janet Grove, Andrew Hull, Nicole Lemerond and Bryan Baldasare; directors will hold their office until the next annual meeting or until successors are elected and appointed. The company noted that 1,292,647 common shares of the company were represented at the meeting, either in person or by proxy, which represents almost 39% of the company's 3,328,191 issued and outstanding shares.
About InMed Pharmaceuticals
Inc.
InMed Pharmaceuticals is a global leader in the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of rare cannabinoids and cannabinoid analogs
clinical and preclinical programs targeting the treatment of diseases with high unmet medical needs. The company also has significant know-how in developing proprietary manufacturing approaches to produce cannabinoids for various market sectors. For more information, please visit
.
The latest news and updates relating to INM are available in the company's newsroom at
