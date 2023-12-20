Biomednewsbreaks Inmed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) Approves Election Of Directors During 2023 Annual General Meeting

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INM) , a leader in the pharmaceutical research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of rare cannabinoids and cannabinoid analogs, is reporting on the results of its 2023 annual general meeting. According to the report, during the meeting, which was held on Dec. 19, 2023, all matters considered by shareholders were approved; agenda items were sent to shareholders in a notice of meeting and management information communication that was released on Oct. 27, 2023. In addition, shareholders approved the election of five directors, including Eric A. Adams, Janet Grove, Andrew Hull, Nicole Lemerond and Bryan Baldasare; directors will hold their office until the next annual meeting or until successors are elected and appointed. The company noted that 1,292,647 common shares of the company were represented at the meeting, either in person or by proxy, which represents almost 39% of the company's 3,328,191 issued and outstanding shares.

To view the full press release, visit



About InMed Pharmaceuticals

Inc.

InMed Pharmaceuticals is a global leader in the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of rare cannabinoids and cannabinoid analogs, including

clinical and preclinical programs targeting the treatment of diseases with high unmet medical needs. The company also has significant know-how in developing proprietary manufacturing approaches to produce cannabinoids for various market sectors. For more information, please visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to INM are available in the company's newsroom at



About BioMedWire

BioMedWire

(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed)and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office

...

BioMedWire is powered by

IBN