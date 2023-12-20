Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation Backs Support Statement For Ilham Aliyev's Candidacy

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. Participants in
the extraordinary congress of the Azerbaijan Trade Unions
Confederation (ATUC) published a statement supporting Ilham
Aliyev's candidacy in the country's impending early presidential
election, which will be conducted in February next year, Trend reports.
According to the statement, the efficiency of trade union
activities is heavily reliant on the rule of law, socioeconomic
advancement, stability, ensuring democracy, human rights, and civil
society development.
Furthermore, the statement recognized the contributions of
national leader Heydar Aliyev and President Ilham Aliyev's policies
to Azerbaijan's great accomplishments in the aforementioned
sectors.
Independent Azerbaijan is in reliable hands, and the country has
never been as strong throughout its history. It refers to the
Azerbaijan that the great leader Heydar Aliyev dreamed of, the
statement said.
"We encourage every Azerbaijani citizen to fully participate in
these elections, which are being held for the first time under the
complete guarantee of the country's territorial integrity and
sovereignty. We urge you to vote on election day and to be a part
of this beautiful historical process," the statement concluded.
MENAFN20122023000187011040ID1107633172
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.