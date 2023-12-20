Taiyuan’s intermediate people’s court accuses ex-provincial legislator of bribery

(MENAFN) Former deputy director of the Standing Committee of the Hebei Provincial People's Congress, Wang Xuefeng, has been accused of receiving bribes, as per the Supreme People's Procuratorate.



After the investigations by the National Commission of Supervision ended, the People's Procuratorate of Taiyuan City in north China's Shanxi Province submitted his case to Taiyuan's intermediate people's court.



District attorneys claim that Wang was leveraging his multiple roles as well as exploiting his authority to pursue gains on behalf of others and accepting a notably substantial amount of cash in return.



Prosecutors had apprised the defendant of his legal right, questioned him and heard arguments from the defense counsel.



