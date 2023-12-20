Demands for Israel to get kicked out of Eurovision

(MENAFN) A prominent group representing musicians in Iceland, the Association of Composers and Lyricists of Iceland (FTT), has issued a strong call for the country's broadcaster, RUV, to withdraw from the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest if Israel is permitted to participate. The demand is rooted in the recent conflict in Gaza, where over 19,400 individuals, predominantly women and children, lost their lives due to Israeli airstrikes and ground operations, according to the latest figures from the health ministry in the Palestinian enclave.



In a statement posted on Facebook, the FTT emphasized the collective responsibility to take a stand against war and the tragic loss of civilian lives, particularly innocent children. The musicians urged RUV not to partake in Eurovision 2024 unless Israel faces exclusion from the competition on similar grounds as Russia in the last edition. The association highlighted the need to refrain from sharing a platform with nations engaged in military actions during an event that is typically characterized by joy and optimism.



The call for a boycott is not isolated, as a petition advocating for Iceland's withdrawal from Eurovision 2024 has garnered more than 9,300 signatures. The petition emphasizes the significance of taking a principled stance, especially considering the recent events in Gaza. Iceland, with a population of around 372,000, faces a decision that transcends the realm of music and entertainment, delving into the realm of geopolitics and human rights.



This development comes on the heels of a board meeting by RUV, where the issue of withdrawing from Eurovision was reportedly not on the agenda. The push for a boycott reflects the growing trend of using cultural and entertainment platforms to convey political messages and condemn actions that are perceived as infringing on human rights and international law.



The potential withdrawal of Iceland from Eurovision 2024 underscores the impact of geopolitical events on the world of arts and entertainment.



