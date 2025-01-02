India’s authorities clear toxic waste from site of 1984 gas leak disaster

(MENAFN) Authorities in Bhopal, India, have successfully cleared toxic waste from the site of the infamous 1984 gas leak disaster, four decades after the tragedy caused by a leak from an American-owned chemical plant. The hazardous waste, totaling over 377 tons, was removed from the factory late Wednesday night and transported for disposal at a facility in the Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh.



Civil officials confirmed that a green corridor was created to facilitate the safe movement of the waste, ensuring it reached its designated disposal site by Thursday morning. Swatantra Kumar Singh, Director of Bhopal’s Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation Department, explained that 12 container trucks were used for the operation. He noted that the final disposal process would begin soon and would take between three to nine months to complete.



Health officials are closely monitoring those involved in the waste removal to ensure their well-being. The clearance operation comes after a directive from the Madhya Pradesh High Court, which had set a four-week deadline for the removal of the hazardous material.



The disaster, which occurred on the night of December 2, 1984, killed up to 8,000 people in the weeks following the leak, with many more dying in the years after due to its long-term effects. The plant was shut down, and Union Carbide, the company responsible, faced numerous lawsuits for its alleged negligence. Amnesty International's report last year highlighted that survivors and their descendants are still awaiting proper compensation, environmental clean-up, and justice for the tragedy.

