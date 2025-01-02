Bridge collapse in northern Brazil leaves over 12 dead

(MENAFN) The tragic collapse of a bridge in northern Brazil has resulted in the loss of at least 12 lives. The incident occurred late Wednesday, when part of the Juscelino Kubitschek de Oliveira Bridge, which spans the river connecting the states of Maranhao and Tocantins, gave way. According to reports from Agencia Brasil, several vehicles were involved in the catastrophe as they plunged into the river below.



Among the vehicles that fell into the water, there were four trucks, two cars, and two motorcycles. The devastating collapse has left authorities working tirelessly to search for survivors. Efforts have been ongoing to locate the five individuals who are still missing, though time is running out as the search operation continues.



Emergency responders and search teams are focusing on recovering the wreckage and rescuing anyone who might still be trapped. The situation has drawn significant attention, as such incidents highlight the risks associated with aging infrastructure and the potential for sudden, catastrophic failures.



While the cause of the bridge's collapse has not yet been determined, authorities are likely to begin an investigation once the search for survivors concludes. Currently, the priority is to offer assistance to those impacted by the disaster, including the victims' families, while efforts continue to find the missing individuals as swiftly as possible.

