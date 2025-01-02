South Korea’s police conduct raids at airports, additional sites to investigate air crash

(MENAFN) On Thursday, South Korean conducted raids at multiple locations as part of an investigation into the fatal air crash that occurred on Sunday, claiming the lives of 179 people. The police teams executed search and seizure operations at various sites, including offices in Seoul, Muan International Airport located 288 kilometers southwest of the capital, the Jeju Air office, and other related locations, according to Yonhap News.



A search warrant was issued following the tragic crash involving a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800, which had flown in from Thailand. The plane made a belly-landing at Muan International Airport, situated near a known habitat for migrating birds in South Jeolla province. Only two flight attendants survived the crash, having been rescued from the tail section of the plane, which was manufactured by Boeing.



The police have brought charges of professional negligence resulting in death. Investigators, including teams from South Korea, the United States, and Boeing, are working together to determine the cause of the crash. Initial reports suggested that the plane had been struck by a bird, but no conclusive explanation has been established yet.



Flight data reveals that the Boeing 737-800 had completed 13 flights within a 48-hour period before the incident, and all three of its landing gears malfunctioned on Sunday. After circling the airport, the plane belly-landed, skidded off the runway, crashed into a wall, and exploded in flames.



