Azerbaijan Abides By Agreement On Egg Exports To Russia (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. The
implementation of the agreement on the export of eggs from
Azerbaijan to Russia has begun, the Food Safety Agency of
Azerbaijan told Trend .
The first batch of eggs, comprising 36 tons (612,000 pieces),
arrived in Russia on December 19 via the "Yarag-Gazmalar" border
checkpoint in Azerbaijan.
The decision to supply Azerbaijani eggs to Russian markets was
made in November of this year, following negotiations between the
Food Safety Agency's Chairman, Goshgar Tahmazli, and Sergey
Dankvert, the Head of the Russian Federal Service for Veterinary
and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor), during his visit
to Azerbaijan.
The agreement reached between the Food Safety Agency and
Rosselkhoznadzor on the export of poultry products, primarily eggs,
from Azerbaijan to Russia is linked to the fact that the food
safety control system in Azerbaijan already complies with
international standards at the industrial poultry farming
level.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN20122023000187011040ID1107632611
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.