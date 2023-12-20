               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Abides By Agreement On Egg Exports To Russia (PHOTO)


12/20/2023 5:47:40 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. The implementation of the agreement on the export of eggs from Azerbaijan to Russia has begun, the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan told Trend .

The first batch of eggs, comprising 36 tons (612,000 pieces), arrived in Russia on December 19 via the "Yarag-Gazmalar" border checkpoint in Azerbaijan.

The decision to supply Azerbaijani eggs to Russian markets was made in November of this year, following negotiations between the Food Safety Agency's Chairman, Goshgar Tahmazli, and Sergey Dankvert, the Head of the Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor), during his visit to Azerbaijan.

The agreement reached between the Food Safety Agency and Rosselkhoznadzor on the export of poultry products, primarily eggs, from Azerbaijan to Russia is linked to the fact that the food safety control system in Azerbaijan already complies with international standards at the industrial poultry farming level.

