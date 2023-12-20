Derscanner Named A High Performer In G2 Winter 2024 Grid® Reports For SAST, DAST And SCA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dan Chernov, CEO of DerScannerDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- G2 , the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, recognizes DerScanner as a High Performer for Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), and Software Composition Analysis (SCA) and for Ease of use and Quality of Support with an average rating of 5.0 out of 5 stars .DerSecur, the innovative developer behind DerScanner, proudly announces its recognition as a High Performer in G2's Winter 2024 Grid® Reports for Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), and Software Composition Analysis (SCA).This prestigious recognition by G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, is based on the feedback from verified customers and real users. DerScanner stood out in the Winter 2024 Report, earning commendable reviews from users, thereby highlighting the high customer satisfaction it delivers compared to other products in the SAST, DAST, and SCA categories.Dan Chernov, CEO of DerScanner, expressed his gratitude, stating, "We are honored to receive such a distinction from G2. It's a testament to our commitment to excellence and innovation in application security. The positive feedback from our customers on G2 reaffirms the effectiveness and reliability of DerScanner."DerScanner, used by hundreds of leading organizations, offers a unique blend of static and dynamic analysis, along with software composition analysis, to mitigate application vulnerabilities and open-source risks. This multifaceted approach is crucial in providing robust security solutions to clients, a fact underscored by the glowing reviews on G2.About DerSecurDerSecur, established in 2011, is at the forefront of application security. Its team of 70 experts has developed DerScanner, a versatile application security solution that supports 36 programming languages and provides both static and dynamic analysis. DerSecur is committed to furthering cybersecurity research and development, ensuring a more secure digital future.

