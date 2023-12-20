QSL Holds Ordinary General Assembly Meeting

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Stars League (QSL) held its ordinary general assembly meeting yesterday at the Doha Sheraton Hotel in the presence of President of QSL and Qatar Football Association Jassim bin Rashid Al Buainain, CEO, Board Members, heads as well as representatives of member clubs of general assembly and QSL's Executive Directors.

The ordinary general assembly meeting began with a speech by Hani Taleb Ballan, CEO of QSL, who officially announced the holding of the general assembly.

He also welcomed all attendees and praised the co-operation between QSL and club companies in order to continue the process of developing professional football in Qatar at various levels.

Al Buainain delivered a speech in which he welcomed the heads and representatives of club companies, and thanked them for their attendance at the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting. He said:“I also take this opportunity to extend my thanks to His Excellency Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani for the efforts he has made in the previous period that resulted in many gains being achieved that we're working to consolidate. I also can't fail to thank our clubs for their co-operation and providing continuous support to us in implementing development plans and contributing to support the national teams, especially as we're about to host the AFC Asian Cup in January and Under-23 Asian Championship (Olympic) in April. May God grant us and you success in serving Qatar football with the great support of our wise leadership.”

The agenda matters were reviewed, which included the following:

- Ratifying the convening of the ordinary general assembly in accordance with the QSL's Articles of Association.

- Approval of the agenda.

- Appointing members to record and review the proceedings of the meeting.

- Approval of the minutes of the previous General Assembly meeting held on March 27, 2023.

- Approval of the annual report on the organization's activities.

- Presenting and approving QSL's audited financial statements for the year that ended and approving the auditor's report.

- Reviewing the budget approved by the Executive Committee.

It was also approved to extend the membership of representatives of club companies and Executive Committee Members of QSL until the date of next ordinary general assembly, to be determined later. QSL