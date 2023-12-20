Kyrgyzstan's Parliament Approves Modification In Design Of Country's Flag

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 20. Members of
Kyrgyzstan's parliament have approved a bill regarding the change
of the country's flag in the second and third readings, Trend reports.
According to the press service of the parliament, MPs reviewed
and approved the bill "On Amendments to the Law of the Kyrgyz
Republic on State Symbols of the Kyrgyz Republic." 59 members voted
in favor, while 5 voted against the bill.
The initiators of the bill are the MPs Nurlanbek Shakiev and
Ulan Primov. The bill aims to improve one of the main state symbols
of Kyrgyzstan-the flag. It is proposed to change the shape of the
sun rays on the flag from wavy to a form that distinctly resembles
sun rays.
At the end of September 2023, Nurlanbek Shakiev and Ulan Primov
proposed changing the flag of Kyrgyzstan. They submitted the bill
for public discussion. The initiative was supported by the
country's President Sadyr Zhaparov.
On November 29, the parliament approved the bill on the change
of the country's flag in its first reading.
