Zelensky: Several New Patriot Air Defense Systems Will Protect Ukraine This Winter

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This winter, several new Patriot air defense systems will protect Ukraine.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky at the final press conference, Ukrinform reports.

"I would like to recognize our partners and our Air Force of Ukraine. What is happening with the strengthening of air defense is very important. This winter is different, with losses and challenges. But we are getting stronger and more powerful. I had a serious business trip. Several new Patriot systems will be in Ukraine to protect our country in winter. This is a very important result," the President noted.

He did not say how many of them will be delivered to Ukraine until they are in Ukraine.