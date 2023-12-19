Qatar Major In March As Premier Padel Announces 2024 Calendar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Premier Padel, the leading official professional padel tour, today announced its eagerly anticipated 2024 calendar.

The 2024 season will see 25 tournaments spanning 18 countries in 5 continents taking place throughout the year, demonstrating Premier Padel's ongoing commitment to reach new

markets, grow the game globally and inspire more people to participate.

The season will begin on 26 February 2024 with the Riyadh P1, taking place as part of Saudi Arabia's Riyadh Season, and will be immediately followed by the Qatar Major.

The tour will then move to Mexico and Venezuela in South America before coming to Brussels and Andalusia in April and May.

Following this, the tour returns to South America – including Premier Padel's first visit to Paraguay and Chile.

The tour then swings back to Europe in June and July, before a mid-season break in August.

The season resumes in Europe and the Middle East – including new Premier Padel locations Rotterdam, Dusseldorf, Sweden, Dubai, and Kuwait City, with further tournaments planned for new locations, before the Milan P1 closes the main part of the season, as it has done for the past two years.

The 2024 calendar will conclude with the first-ever edition of the Premier Padel Tour Finals which will take place in Barcelona on 18-22 December 2024 and will see the top-ranked pairs battle it out for the final trophy of the 2024 Premier Padel season.

Since launching in 2022, Premier Padel has become one of the fastest growing tours in world sport.

Over 500 male players from around the world competed in Premier Padel tournaments in its first year, playing in some of the most iconic venues in sports history including at Stade Roland-Garros in Paris.

Over 110 leading professional female players joined Premier Padel in March 2023.

Premier Padel has secured multi-year broadcast agreements that cover 180+ countries reaching over 150 million households, while the first two Premier Padel seasons attracted almost 25 million views on YouTube.

In August 2023, Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) together with the International Padel Federation (FIP), backed by the Professional Padel Association (PPA) and the International Padel Players Association (IPPA), announced that an historic agreement had been reached with Damm, the owner of Setpoint Events which organises the World Padel Tour (WPT), for QSI to acquire WPT to create a single global professional padel tour – called Premier Padel – in 2024 under the governance of FIP. The 2024 Premier Padel Calendar will be the first season of the newly unified tour.

Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, Chairman of Premier Padel, said:“We are delighted to announce our much-anticipated 2024 calendar. This year will be the first season of the newly unified Premier Padel tour, which will take the sport to the next level – both for the players, who we place at the heart of our tour, but also the whole padel ecosystem. We are looking forward to seeing Premier Padel excite and inspire fans in our fantastic established locations, but also emerging markets around the world as we look to grow the sport in every way. 2024 will be a landmark year for Premier Padel as we proudly continue to build one of the most exciting tours in global sport.”

Luigi Carraro, President of the International Padel Federation, said:“The 2024 season marks the beginning of a new era for Premier Padel as the tour expands to 25 tournaments held across 5 continents – and truly becomes padel's first global professional tour. Together with our National Federations, we are pleased to see the sport grow audiences and participants all around the world, as the tour visits new cities and countries inspiring the next generation. At the International Padel Federation, we are proud to be creating an amazing legacy and building a fantastic future for our sport, with the players at the centre of shaping the tour. We look forward to 2024 being the most exciting season yet, for Premier Padel and also the sport of padel.”

The Board of Directors of the Professional Padel Association (PPA), said:“The players are excited to play in the newly unified and expanded Premier Padel tour. We are looking forward to returning to cities where we have strong support and large fanbases, as well as visiting new locations, as we continue to work with Premier Padel to elevate padel to greater international prominence.”

The Board of the International Padel Players Association (IPPA), said:“After a successful first season as part of the Premier Padel tour, the IPPA, the female players' association, is looking forward to a greater second season that is expanding to much more tournaments around the globe. We are delighted with Premier Padel's commitment to building a successful sporting event for all and look forward to strengthening our relationship to continue contributing to the growth of padel, also for women, worldwide. We are all excited about the 2024 season.”