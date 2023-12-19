BRS Seeks Permission To Also Make Presentation In Telangana Assembly

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Dec 19 (IANS) Opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Tuesday requested the Telangana Assembly Speaker to permit the party to make a powerpoint presentation in the house too.

The BRS Legislature Party (BRSLP) has submitted a letter to Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar to provide an opportunity to the party to make a presentation if the Congress government was allowed to deliver its presentation.

Party MLA and former minister T. Harish Rao, citing reports that during the session resuming on Wednesday the government is planning to make a presentation on finances, irrigation and energy, said that if the government is permitted to make a presentation, as the main opposition party, the BRS will have to present its version before the people.

Stating that BRS is ready to make a powerpoint presentation, he requested the Speaker to give permission for the same.

The new Congress government is planning a presentation on the status of state finances, irrigation and energy projects and financial position of power utilities.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has rejected the BRS demand saying the previous BRS government had not entertained similar requests from the Congress in the past. He said when BRS was in power, the Congress MLAs wanted to make a presentation but permission was denied.

He alleged that the BRS government did not function democratically and hence it has no right to make such a demand.

Prabhakar said the current financial situation of the state would be put before the people through the Assembly.

