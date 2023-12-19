Parl Security Breach: Accused Planned And Strategised Everything On Whatsapp Group

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 19 (IANS) The Special Cell of Delhi Police investigating the Parliament security breach incident of December 13 has reportedly obtained bank account details of all six accused and their respective family members, a source said on Tuesday.

The accused had allegedly formed a WhatsApp group consisting of 7-8 members, where they meticulously planned and coordinated their strategy leading up to the security breach.

The investigative teams are diligently scrutinizing the financial transactions to determine whether the accused received any monetary benefits in connection with the execution of the incident that occurred on December 13.

Meanwhile, sources said that there was no need to recreate the crime scene as the entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras.

"We have collected the footage of all the CCTVs there and teams are scanning them. We have also questioned the accused on the basis of the footage and so far there is no need to recreate the crime scene," said the source.

The two men, who managed to enter the Lok Sabha Hall from the visitors' gallery on December 13, the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, have been identified as Manoranjan D and Sagar Sharma.

While Manoranjan is an engineering student from Karnataka, Sharma's visitor's pass was issued on the recommendation of Mysuru MP, Pratap Simha (of BJP).

The other two -- a man and a woman, who were protesting with coloured flares outside Parliament and were detained by Delhi Police, have been identified as Neelam, a resident of Jind in Haryana and Amol Shinde, a resident of Latur, Maharashtra.

The alleged mastermind of the Parliament security breach incident, Lalit Jha, who ran away with the phones of Manoranjan, Sharma, Neelam and Shinde, had surrendered at the Kartavya Path police station.

Following his questioning, the police have also arrested Mahesh Kumawat, the sixth accused in the Parliament security breach, on charges of criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence, the official sources said.

On December 14, the same court had sent the four accused persons -- Sagar, Manoranjan D, Neelam and Amol -- to seven days' police custody.

All four were arrested from the Parliament premises on December 13.

Following the recovery of burnt phones on the instance of Jha, the police have decided to add Section 201 (destruction of evidence/disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code to the already registered FIR.

The case, registered against them and Jha at Parliament Street police station, includes Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 452 (trespassing), 153 (provocation with intent to cause a riot), 186 (obstructing public servants in the discharge of public functions), and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servants from duty) of the IPC, along with Sections 16 and 18 of UAPA.

Jha after filming the protest by Amol and Neelam outside the Parliament, also shared the video with several people and asked them to circulate it.

