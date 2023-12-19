Azerbaijan-EU Investment Cooperation Targets Green Project

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nigar Hasanova Read more
Azerbaijan joined the EBRD on September 25, 1992, after the
country regained its independence. Besides, the bank helps
Azerbaijan diversify its economy by supporting the development of
the private sector in non-oil sectors and strengthening the
governance of private and state-owned companies. Further expanding
access to finance for local businesses by encouraging lending by
banks and non-bank financial institutions as well as by helping
develop local currency and capital markets, EBRD also supports the
country in developing its green economy.
Thus, the bank has implemented 177 projects in Azerbaijan, with
investments totaling €3.108 billion.
As a result of this investment, the State Oil Fund of the
Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) has committed €100 million to the
EBRD's Equity Participation Fund (EPF). The initial size of the EPF
is €350 million.
This year, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
(EBRD) and Azerbaijan examined the prospect of boosting renewable
energy cooperation. Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy, Mikayil
Jabbarov, shared information about this on the "X" social
network.
"Within the framework of our visit to Great Britain, we met with
the first vice president of the EBRD, Jurgen Rigterink. Our
discussions included the perspective priorities of bilateral
cooperation in the fields of renewable energy sources (BEM), the
private sector, and information technologies. We considered the
possibilities of expanding the activities of the EBRD in
Azerbaijan," the minister said in the tweet.
With this possible cooperation in the sphere of renewable
energy, Azerbaijan not only contributes to the economy but also
develops it in a sustainable manner. Besides, Azerbaijan decided to
double the volume of gas it exports to Europe to 20 billion cubic
metres a year through signing a new Memorandum of Understanding on
a Strategic Partnership in the Field of Energy. Recall that, during
the event in 2022, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and
Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson met with President Ilham
Aliyev and Azeri Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov to strengthen the
existing cooperation between the EU and Azerbaijan.
“Today, with this new Memorandum of Understanding, we are
opening a new chapter in our energy cooperation with Azerbaijan, a
key partner in our efforts to move away from Russian fossil fuels.
Not only are we looking to strengthen our existing partnership,
which guarantees stable and reliable gas supplies to the EU via the
Southern Gas Corridor, but we are also laying the foundations of a
long-term partnership on energy efficiency and clean energy as we
both pursue the objectives of the Paris Agreement. But energy is
only one of the areas where we can enhance our cooperation with
Azerbaijan, and I look forward to tapping the full potential of our
relationship,” this was told by the Commission President, Ursula
von der Leyen.
It should be noted that, as stated in the President's comments,
Azerbaijan's collaboration with the EU is not limited to only the
energy sector for investment. This year, the European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has allocated a loan of 60
million USD to "Azerbaijan Caspian Sea Shipping" CJSC (ASCO).
Additionally, Azerbaijan is a member of the European
Neighbourhood's Eastern Partnership (EaP), and increasing the
country's economic resilience is critical for the EU. The expansion
in the number of small and medium-sized firms (SMEs) has a
substantial impact on a country's economic resilience. According to
a European Commission report published in 2023 as part of the
EU4Business initiative, between 2009 and 2017, the EU contributed
14 million euros, supported 11,300 businesses, and created 3
thousand new jobs, effectively increasing exports, expanding trade
opportunities, and assisting businesses in growing. Only in 2021,
the EU4Business initiative supported almost 13 thousand SMEs in
Azerbaijan, generating 63 million euros in revenue and creating an
additional 2 thousand jobs. The difference in the time-to-output
ratio demonstrates the EU's growing interest in assisting SMEs and
in creating new jobs in Azerbaijan.
In terms of potential investment opportunities, a high-level
working group on the EU's Economic Investment Plan was launched
jointly by the European Union and Azerbaijan. In the spirit of Team
Europe, the new coordination body will steer and identify priority
investments to be delivered with EU support in collaboration with
the European Investment Bank (EIB), the European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), and the EU Member States'
development finance institutions. This will contribute to
maximising the potential of Azerbaijan's Economic and Investment
Plan, which aims to mobilise up to EUR 2 billion in investments in
the nation through new financial instruments such as blending and
guarantee. Such key investments would help the government diversify
the Azerbaijani economy, provide quality jobs throughout the
country, and encourage inclusive rural development.
In a nutshell, EBRD is pleased to have a close partnership with
Azerbaijan through the launch of the high-level working group on
the economic and investment plan.
“The launch of the high-level working group on the Economic
and Investment Plan is another clear sign of our close partnership
with Azerbaijan. The Economic and Investment Plan is already
delivering tangible benefits for the people of Azerbaijan, with
almost EUR 90 million being committed and a significant pipeline of
investment projects being built. This includes investments towards
upgrading street lighting in Ganja and supporting access to finance
for small businesses across the country. With the launch of our
joint working group, we can ensure that Azerbaijan and its people
will benefit even more from the investment potential provided by
the Economic Investment Plan." The European Commission's
Director for Neighbourhood East and Institution Building, Lawrence
Meredith, said.
In conclusion, the current policy and present circumstances,
such as rising energy consumption, emphasise the necessity for the
EU to address multidimensional energy concerns of the union, such
as security, diversification, and supply sustainability. In this
context, the EU has financed a number of projects aimed at
diversifying the region's sources of revenue. Due to its
geographical location as a producer, the continent seeks to
collaborate with Azerbaijan, boosting relations through the
European Neighbourhood Policy and the Eastern Partnership Program.
Azerbaijan, on the other hand, professes a willingness to engage in
political and economic cooperation with the EU in order to get
access to the global market and be acknowledged as a regional
force.
MENAFN19122023000195011045ID1107625669
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.