Blockchain Bets Launches Web3 Gaming Platform With Exciting Features

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2023) - Blockchain Bets ($BCB) is a pioneering decentralized gaming platform. The company is thrilled to announce a series of developments.

Blockchain Bets wants to align itself as a key player in the evolving landscape. The platform's Arcade and Poker offerings, combined with upcoming Fantasy League services, hope to captivate the growing Web3 demographic. Blockchain Bets (BCB), the innovative decentralized gaming platform, proudly announces significant developments, marking a transformative phase in its journey to become the prominent cross-chain compatible, KYC-free gaming platform globally.







Blockchain Bets is set to introduce a wide range of new utilities and services, along with opportunities for users to stake $BCB tokens within the platform, contributing to the trading achievements. Furthermore, to uphold the new standards of security, BCB has undergone a comprehensive audit by Certik, a significant provider of KYC and end-to-end security solutions. The audit revealed no serious risks, underscoring BCB's commitment to a safe and secure environment for its users.







The platform updates will provide users with seamless access to live sports, Arcade games, Poker, and a host of new unique crypto services that are as follows:



Easy-to-Use Platform: BCB's state-of-the-art technology challenges global betting platforms by decentralizing and revolutionizing the betting and casino industry.

True Decentralization: BCB embodies true decentralization, providing users with the best DeFi experience. No KYC Required: BCB requires no KYC or other identity verification details from users, emphasizing privacy and security.

Blockchain Bets prioritizes accessibility, allowing users to connect through desktop and mobile applications. Operation through email accounts, MetaMask, Wallet Connect, and various payment modes, including QR codes and CEX, ensures user-friendly access. BCB introduces live token staking, enabling holders to stake their tokens directly into the Blockchain App. Stakers receive not only BCB but also stable coins as airdrops. Currently, 398 million BCB, or 45% of the circulating supply, has been staked, leaving a circulating supply of $484 million BCB, less than half of the initial 1 billion total supply.

Blockchain Bets hopes to create a global, one-stop gaming hub for enthusiasts worldwide. The legacy of $BCB reflects a commitment to decentralization, security, and an engaging user experience. Fully audited by Certik, Blockchain Bets adheres to the gold standards of safety and security.

As BCB boldly charts its course to becoming the decentralized gaming platform globally, it invites enthusiasts, stakeholders, and players to join the community.

For further details visit the following link: .







